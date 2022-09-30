How to Make Instruments Using Samples in Ableton Live w/ Anna Disclaim @ IMS Ibiza 2022

Whilst at IMS Ibiza this year, Point Blank enlisted one of their current lecturers and module leaders, Anna Lakatos aka Anna Disclaim, to host an exclusive sampling masterclass in Ableton Live.

If you’re into programming beats, tweaking filters, and generally exploring the world of electronic soundscapes, PB offers degree courses in London and Online in Music Production & Sound Engineering that are sure to up your game. Want to find out more? Then head over to their website.

During the video, Anna shows the IMS audience how to make instruments out of any sound using Ableton Live 11. Starting with a vocal, Anna Disclaim morphs and shapes the sound until it becomes a playable Ableton Live instrument using Simpler, Delay and other effects.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Additionally, she also covers converting audio loops to MIDI to extract harmonic information for developing a track.

The International Music Summit in Ibiza (IMS Ibiza) is one of the biggest events in the global dance music calendar. Set in the spiritual epicenter of clubland, leading figures and inspirational artists fly in from all over the world to give lectures and host panels on the most important things happening in the industry. It’s a fantastic way to keep up with the latest developments and make sure that, whatever your involvement in music, you stay at the cutting edge of what’s going on.