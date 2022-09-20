ilive indoor/outdoor solar-powered Bluetooth speakers review: stereo speakers at an affordable price

We reviewed the iLive indoor/outdoor solar-powered Bluetooth speakers and found that they pack some quality sound at an affordable price. Find out of these are the right Bluetooth wireless speakers for your next get-together in this review.

The first thing I noticed about iLive's Indoor/Outdoor Bluetooth speakers is that they were small and compact enough to make me think of lawn-decor-pathway lights instantly. But after having a chance to hear the sound these Bluetooth speakers can make, I got to say these wireless speakers are way slicker than anything you would find in the home and garden department.

iLives Bluetooth, solar-powered speakers (yes, you get a pair of them) come packed with a ton of excellent features that make these an affordable and practical pair of speakers for casual hangouts, BBQs, and other smaller get-togethers.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

We had a chance to review these and put together this speaker review so that you know whether these are the right Bluetooth speakers for you and your circle of friends.

What I Liked About The ILive Bluetooth Speakers

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

There is a slew of features in these speakers that instantly caught my attention. So let's chat about those first.

Firstly, I loved the fact that they come with detachable stakes. This makes putting them up in the ground wherever you are a total breeze. You can take them to the park, the tailgate, or wherever and instantly get stereo sound on the go.

This brings me to the second thing I thought was excellent - the ability to have clearly defined stereo sound.

Too often, portable Bluetooth speakers don't let you get true stereo since the sound comes from a single source. But the fact that you can place these speakers far enough apart to get a pair of signals is impressive, and the fact that these speakers are SOLD IN A PAIR is even better. Whoever made that executive decision is my hero.

Finally, I loved the price point.

It's becoming common for other Bluetooth speakers to charge excessive amounts to get portable sound. But these speakers are great at an approachable $50ish-dollar price point! I spend hundreds of dollars on my other set of Bluetooth speakers.

As a result, they never come with me anywhere for fear of losing them, damaging them, or whatever else they could do before such a significant investment. But these are affordable and portable, perfect for the casual hangs that most often require speakers of this size.

What I Didn't Like About Them

Now let's talk about a few of the nit-picky things I wasn't too crazy about when using these speakers.

The first thing was that these Bluetooth speakers only function in stereo when using Bluetooth.

If you want to plug in your phone using a cable, it will only play the music from that specific speaker. While this isn't a dealbreaker seeing as how many devices use Bluetooth these days, it still was a bit deflating.

Next, I wasn't crazy about how finicky positioning the speakers are.

While simply setting and forgetting them may get you passable sound, if you are looking for optimal playback quality, you will have to spend some time dialing in the vertical axis on the speakers. It only slowed me down a few minutes diagnosing the problem and adapting, but I work in audio and music production for a living. To the average consumer, I could see this causing a headache.

Specs and Features Of These Bluetooth Speakers

Let's dive into the detailed specs and feature list that includes every pair of iLive Indoor/Outdoor Bluetooth speakers.

Special party pack: includes 2 speakers & stakes

Supports Bluetooth v5

Wireless Speakers

Water-resistant

Dual speaker drivers for 360° sound

Built-in solar panel battery slow charger

FM Radio, Aux In, and MicroSD

Pairs both speakers with ease

Rubberized coating - improved rugged feel

Voice prompts announce speaker functions and make Bluetooth pairing easier

Battery life: ~20 hours at 50% volume

Wireless range: 33 feet

DC battery power: built-in rechargeable battery

Dimensions: 3.03 x 3.03 x 6.57 (single speaker)

Dimensions: 3.03 x 3.03 x 15.68 (single speaker with stake)

Final Thoughts On The iLive Bluetooth Speakers

Overall, I think these are a great set of travel speakers for smaller get-togethers with friends, kids, and family. You won't catch anyone using these to throw a DJ event or use them as a PA system at a wedding, but in some simple situations, you couldn't ask for anything more.

And the fact that a pair of them only costs you about fifty bucks makes them an incredible deal compared to the competition. So if you're in the market for a small set of portable speakers with quality sound that you can take with you anywhere and not worry about getting damaged, we couldn't recommend them highly enough.