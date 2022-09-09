Skip to main content

Little Dragon Light Up The Night On The Boundless North American Tour

Little Dragon has channeled the frustrations of not being able to tour for two years into a dynamic trek across North America.
Kristi Forrest

Little Dragon, like most bands, found themselves forced to stay at home (Gothenburg, Sweden) for the last two years, but this summer was different. North American audiences could finally witness Little Dragon in concert as part of The Boundless Tour, opening for Leon Bridges. 

DSCN7599
DSCN7601
DSCN7600

On a rare and fortunate Midwestern tour stop in Council Bluffs, IA, Little Dragon, and the audience were treated to an unusual break from the normal summer temperatures. The band played a ten-song set that spanned their storied career. The crowd sang and danced along to hits like "Ritual Union", "Lover Chanting", "Klapp Klapp", "High", and 'Hold On".

PXL_20220827_010751949
PXL_20220827_010753021
PXL_20220827_010803515

Yukimi Nagano (vocals, percussion), Erik Bodin (drums), Fredrik Wallin (bass), and Håkan Wirenstrand (keyboards) were all in top form and were sharing the love with the audience, who reciprocated the energy right back at the band. As the summer sun set over the Missouri River, the light show and the band let the audience know they were just getting warmed up!

PXL_20220827_012444593
PXL_20220827_012545996
PXL_20220827_012555730

Many bands would be intimidated to perform as the opening act for Leon Bridges, but not Little Dragon. The band performed as if they were the main act and certainly were able to create many new fans by embarking on such a tour.

PXL_20220827_010447056
PXL_20220827_010515736
PXL_20220827_011944455

The best news for Little Dragon fans, in addition to being able to see them perform live, was the announcement of their new EP, Opening The Door, due on September 16th, 2022. 

PXL_20220827_013832716
PXL_20220827_013834007
PXL_20220827_013837732

As the band head back to Gothenburg, keep the party going, and don't forget to buy their new EP at your favorite local record shop or download service!

