Magnetic Mag Exclusive Mix 196: Ben Tucker Celebrates His Latest Remix On Where The Heart is Records

Ben Tucker curates an exclusive mix for Magnetic to celebrate the release of his latest remix, which was recently released on David Hohme's Where the Heart Is Records.

It can be hard to pinpoint precisely how to describe the sound of Ben Tucker, as it rests comfortably between listful and daydream infusing deep house and energetic, rolling progressive.

Nevertheless, his unique blending of genres has begun to catch some serious notoriety in the scene, getting support from top DJs such as David Hohme and many others. It was through the connections with David Hohme that Ben Tucker started releasing some of his best work on Where The Heart Is Records. His most recent release, a remix of South American Producer Breno Mos, caught our attention, and we had to dive deeper into Ben's sound.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

So to celebrate his most recent release, which you can stream below, we had Ben curate an exclusive mix in hopes of diving deeper into where his music is at this moment.

Steam Ben Tucker's Remix Below

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Ben Tucker's latest release is a remix for an artist named Breno Mos and was recently released on David Hohme's imprint - Where The Heart Is Records.

The track is an airy rolling organic house tune that takes the listener on a listful journey from start to finish. Ben Tucker's fresh take brings a slightly more day-time party and dance-friendly vibe to the original mix.

Purchase Ben's Remix On Beatport Here

Magnetic Mag Exclusive Mix 196: Ben Tucker

"A mix of a few tracks I am currently vibing, as well as upcoming releases" - Ben Tucker

Tracklist:

1. Miroshin - Zodiac

2. Ben Tucker - Sorry From My Soul, I’ll Always Love You

3. Izhevski & Volen Sentir - Tauriel

4. Eli Nissan - God Between Us

5. Greg Ochman - Xceed Imaginations

6. Ben Tucker - The Origins of Your Shadow

7. Obbie - Rainforest Walk

8. Veeco - Alaska (Ben Tucker Remix)

9. Fernando Ferreyra, Bruno Andrada - Shine On You

10. Breno Mos - A Matter of When (Ben Tucker Remix)

11. Marcan Liav - Oucha (RIGOONI Remix)

12. Ben Tucker - Lost Path

13. Hoomance - Casablanca