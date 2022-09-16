Magnetic Mix 195: Nihil Young Celebrates His Latest Release On Frank Wah's Label

Nihil Young celebrates his latest two-track release on Frank Wah's label by curating an exclusive mix only heard on Magnetic Mag.

Nihil Young's journey as a producer can be defined and summarized in a single word...

Consistent

For years, this man has produced nothing short of fantastic music that is deeply melodic, gripping, and tells a story that no words could do justice for. Whether releasing finely-tuned techno built firmly for the clubs or cutting-edge progressive fit for main stages across the globe, his dynamic and masterful soundscapes are created to enchant the masses.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

And with the release of his latest single on Franky Wah's label, we brought on Nihil's talents to curate a mix to act as a snapshot of where the producer and DJ's sound is now.

Stream Nihil Young's Latest Single

The two-track EP is a masterwork of melodic club music. The rolling bass lines and delicate melodies dance over the top of dark and pounding percussions in a way that only Nihil could pull off.

Where these tracks truly shine is through their contrast. Delicate, quiet moments are juxtaposed against fist-pumping and anthemic moments just as much as sad and dark melodies are played using warm and intimate synth patches.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This results in a sonic mixture that is impossible to resist. So stream the music here before hearing the music in the context in the mix below.

Magnetic Mix 195: Nihil Young

"The good thing about challenging times and crossroads is that there’s always a resurgence of beautiful, special art. I am excited about the current music, the promos I am getting, the demos I am signing to my label Frequenza.

This melodic meets Techno meets Electro thing that’s been going on allows artists to mix a bit of everything together, and everything is coming together in a beautiful, refreshing way. Also, possibilities are endless and there’s a countless amount of fresh talent to be discovered and admired." - Nihil Young

Tracklist:

Evelynka - Heartstrings (Sacha Braemer Remix)

James Harcourt - Sensurround

Hunter/Game - Beyond A Dream

Carlo Whale - Oxymoron

Graumann - Kyrenia

Hollt - No Sorrow

Temperat - Inside Me

Braynod, Tekzee - Existence

Amono Dio - Stratosphere

Nihil Young, Paige, Lauren L’aimant - River

Nihil Young, Paige - Sicario

Nihil Young, Paige - Scars