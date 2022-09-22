SHFT curates an exclusive mix for Magnetic to celebrate the release of his latest EP, which was recently released on Qilla Records.

SHFT’s sound is centered around an industrial hard-hitting element, yet possesses a boundless, clean, and effervescent quality. India's underground music community has flourished in part due to his bold and basic approach to focusing on music — leading to performances at countless clubs and festivals over the last decade.

His music has been signed to reputable labels such as Parquet, Steyoyoke, Traum, Blindfold, Perspectives Digital and others. Returning to Qilla Records for the first time since his debut album Arcane in 2020, the latest offering from SHFT stood out so we took a trip into his discography.

To celebrate his most recent release, which you can stream below, we had SHFT put together an exclusive mix so our audience can learn more about the music he has produced and other gems with aural frequencies he revels in.

Voodoo is an EP that is a manifestation of 4 tracks with modular hooks and trademark grooves that are uniquely his own. Voodoo demonstrates SHFT’s recent sonic adventures of exploration into unknown territories while demonstrating his ever evolving capability as an artist and mastering engineer.

MAGNETIC MIX 197: SHFT

“Some clean, fast, and trippy music for your ears” - SHFT

TRACKLIST:

Arctor - Retrograde

Generali Minerali - Pumpkins Are Always Sad (Steffi Remix)

Mamwadi - The Struggle Within

Ancient Astronaut Theorists - Alien Brain (Original Mix)

Pyramid of Knowledge - Initiations

O'Fella, Reckless Device - Dazed Bacchanal (Pøl Version)

DJ TEST.E - Consult (Palm Mix)

Xuri - From Valby With Love

Mabel - Archangel

Mabel - Siren

Mamwadi - Anomali

SHFT - Dilithium

Jimi Joel - Renegade

Efdemin - Subconscious Dub

SHFT - Bot, Curious