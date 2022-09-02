We Took To The Metaverse To Interview Deysa About How Web3 Will Change Artist Connection

We interviewed techno DJ Deysa about how VRJAM and the metaverse is changing the way she interacts with fans and performs her live gigs.

Deysa is a female techno producer and DJ with a dark and somber twist on her soul-drenched sound. Her sonic palette is as experimental as it is atmospheric and mysterious and has already garnered her a fair amount of support in the scene.

In 2020, she released on Kuukou Records an E.P. called “Euphoria” which was well received by industry titans such as John Digweed and DR. Motte.

And with her ethos of experimentation, Deysa is constantly on the lookout for ways to reach a broader audience, connect with her existing fans on a deeper level, and push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of tomorrow. The possibilities found in Web3 are the perfect conduits to achieve such an end, which is why she has recently found an obvious ally in the company VRJAM.

What Is VRJAM?

VRJAM is a creative company empowering creating and platform owners to bring their brands and concepts into the metaverse. Once there, they can redefine fan engagement by making highly immersive, wildly interactive content.

VRJAM's platform is the future of live shows in the metaverse and offers new and exciting opportunities for artists to monetize their fanbase using entirely web3 technology.

Magnetic's Interview With Deysa

We had a chance to catch up with Deysa in the metaverse, using VRJAM's technology so that we could pick her brain and get her professional insights into how this technology will be redefining the future of the music industry.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways we learned from our conversation

You Can Be More Than Yourself In The Metaverse

"You can be whoever you want to be. It's a free world." -Deysa

Dye your hair blue, show up in a silly costume, or get a tattoo of your favorite artist on your face (but only for the day of the show). It's all possible in the metaverse.

This technology allows you to be more than yourself. Its hyper levels of customization allow you to show up as you are, as you want, and when you want to. One of the most defining qualities is the amount of customization you can present yourself to the world. It draws to the technology... apart from the music, of course.

Techno has always been a genre of radical self-expression, and there's no better way to embrace that sentiment than here.

It's Redefining How Artists Interact

"VRJAM is a new way to interact with not only my fan base but also a broader audience and distribute a monetize my art." - Deysa

The most obvious way that web3 is changing the game for artists is by allowing them to play to crowds worldwide simultaneously. Now an artist doesn't need to be in the same club as her fans for them to experience their art live. They can perform simultaneously in the metaverse to fans in Europe, The States, and South America.

But that's just the start...

It also helps artists engage with their fans on a much more immediate and personal level. It allows them to share drinks, have a chat, take a smoke break, or do whatever they want to do, all in real time. That level of interaction and socialization is hard to pull off even when the artist and fans are at the same club together.

But in the metaverse, it's all made easy and efficient.

You Can Have Your Cake And Eat It Too

"Some of my stage colleagues are excited about the tech progresses. Others are worried that artists will be easily replaced. But I think it will open more doors, allowing me to play many gigs in a single night. Isn't that cool?" - Deysa

Another common misconception about performing in the metaverse and of artists who chose to do so is that, once they decide to start performing as an avatar, they cannot go back to live performance. But that couldn't be further from the truth.

Web3 allows artists to take advantage of another avenue of interaction, engagement, and performance. Live gigs and touring will always be a thing, but having the option to perform as an avatar on a weekend you don't have gigs or want to take it easy is an incredible alternative. More DJs should be flocking towards it instead of shying away from it.

It doesn't have to be all or nothing, and VRJAM lets you get the most out of your career.