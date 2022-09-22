Moog Brings Its Classic Model 10 Synthesizer Back Into Production

Moog Music's illustrious Model 10 modular synthesizer, developed by Dr. Bob Moog and initially released in 1971, is now back in production and available to order worldwide.

An iconic synth comes back into

There are few legacy instruments more timeless than Moog's Model 10 modular synth, and as of today (September 22nd, 2022), the iconic synth is back in production.

This exciting reinstatement sees a faithful recreation of the first modular synth created by the man himself, Dr. Bob Moog, back in 1971. The details are absolute, even down to the same hand-soldered electronic circuits seen throughout the synth.

Features Of The Model 10

The synth includes eleven small analog modules, including intensive filter banks and three 900 Series oscillators which were monumental to the shaping of sounds heard in works like Wendy Carlos’s Switched-On Bach, and Isao Tomita’s Snowflakes Are Dancing.

Each synth will be built to order and come packed with powerful updates to keep pace with the competitive market of modern music production. Here are just a few of the key upgrades this new iteration will see:

An updated onboard power supply now supports a broader range of selectable voltages, including 100v, 120v, 220v, and 240v. For users outside the US, this allows you to power your synthesizer without needing an external step-up/down transformer.

The system’s redesigned rear panel accommodates an updated main power switch, power lamp, power inlet, grounding lug, and voltage selector switch.

Model 10 has improved calibration and tuning reliability, with this current production model holding tighter calibrations with slight variance.

How The Moog Model 10 Sounds

Modular synths can get complex fairly quickly, which makes hearing the full potential of what a synth like this can do exemplified best by watching a pro go to work on one.

Hannes Bieger is infamous throughout the techno scene for his acute mastery of all things modular, and of which Moog's large-format modular systems are often his go-to tool.

“There is a sonic world difficult to achieve with conventional synths. I love, for example, how I can create stereo sounds with a pair of VCAs and AM modulation as a part of the actual synthesis, not with external effects.” - Hannes Bieger

Where You Find a Moog Model 10

These synths are available at Moog dealerships worldwide!

A faithful recreation of the vintage system, Model 10 is built to order using original documentation, art, and circuit board files. Each hand-crafted module is securely mounted into a solid wood, Tolex-wrapped cabinet.