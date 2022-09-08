Motorcycle Tune-Up Tips to Avoid Road Accidents

Here are our tips on tuning up your motorcycle to avoid accidents and stay safe while traveling cross-country or riding around town.

Whenever you're on a motorcycle, the last thing you want is to end up in an accident. But did you know there are some simple tune-up tips you can follow to help prevent accidents from happening in the first place? Before hitting the road with your motorcycle, be sure to follow the following tips we've compiled.

Why Consider A Tune-Up Before Traveling?

Tune-ups should be done regularly to help keep your motorcycle running properly. But if you're planning on taking a long road trip, it's even more critical to ensure everything is in working order before you go. This is because you'll likely be putting more miles on your bike during a road trip than you would during regular operations.

Recent studies show that regular motorcycle tune-ups can decrease road collisions by up to 75%. If you're due for a tune-up, or if it's been a while since your last one, it's time to get things checked out. Besides, reaching out to a Chicago motorcycle accident lawyer for help after an accident is much more complex than just being proactive and getting a tune-up in the first place.

Some of the significant benefits of a motorcycle tune-up include:

Reduced emissions

Improved gas mileage

More power and torque

Smoother engine operation

Quicker acceleration

Increased reliability

What Should You Check During A Tune-Up?

There are a few different things you should check during a motorcycle tune-up:

Oil Level and Quality

One of the most important things to check is your motorcycle's oil level and quality. Oil helps keep your engine's moving parts lubricated, preventing friction and wear. If the oil level is low, or if the oil itself is dirty, it can cause problems with how your engine runs. Be sure to check both before hitting the road.

Tire Pressure and Tread

Another critical thing to check is your tires. Tire pressure should be checked regularly, as even a small change can impact your bike's handling. You should also check the tread on your tires to ensure they have enough grip. If not, you may consider replacing them before taking a road trip.

Lights and Mirrors

It's also important to check all of the lights and mirrors on your motorcycle. This includes the headlight, brake light, turn signals, and any other lights on your bike. You'll want to ensure they're all in working order so that other drivers can see you properly. Additionally, you'll want to adjust your mirrors to have a clear view of what's behind you.

Air Filters

Another thing to check is the air filter. The air filter helps to keep dirt and debris out of your engine, which can cause problems if it's not clean. Be sure to check it before you go and replace it if necessary.

Inspect Your Motorcycle Chains

The chains on your motorcycle need to be inspected for any damage that may have occurred. This is because damaged chains can cause the engine to work harder, leading to decreased performance and fuel efficiency. Additionally, if the chain snaps while you're riding, it can cause severe injury or even death.

Brake Pads and Fluid

Before heading on a road trip, check your brake pads and fluid. Brake pads wear down over time, so checking them regularly is essential to ensure they're still in good condition. Additionally, you'll want to check the brake fluid level and top it off if necessary.

Although these are some of the most important things to check during a motorcycle tune-up, it's not an exhaustive list. Consult a professional mechanic to ensure your bike is in good condition before hitting the road.

Tune-ups are essential for any vehicle, but they're necessary for motorcycles. This is because motorcycles are more susceptible to problems than other vehicles. By getting a tune-up before you go on a road trip, you can help avoid potential accidents and keep yourself safe while on the road.

Signs Your Motorcycle Needs A Tune-Up

If you're not sure whether or not your motorcycle needs a tune-up, there are a few signs to look for:

Decreased Performance

One of the first signs that your motorcycle needs a tune-up is decreased performance. This can manifest in several ways: reduced power and torque, slower acceleration, and reduced fuel efficiency.

Increased Emissions

Another sign that your motorcycle needs a tune-up is increased emissions. This is usually indicated by black smoke coming from the exhaust pipe. Increased emissions can be caused by several things, such as dirty oil or an air filter.

Strange Noises

If your motorcycle starts making strange noises, it's a good idea to get it looked at. These noises can indicate several issues, such as engine or transmission issues. Ignoring them can lead to more severe problems down the road.

Hard Starting

If your motorcycle is having difficulty starting, it's another sign that something is wrong. This can be caused by several things, such as spark plugs that need to be replaced or a fuel system that needs to be cleaned. Whatever the cause, getting your motorcycle serviced as soon as possible is essential.

Difficulty With Gear Shifting And Brakes

If you're having difficulty shifting gears or your brakes aren't working as well as they should, it's a sign that your motorcycle needs a tune-up. This is usually caused by worn-out parts that need to be replaced. Ignoring the problem can lead to more serious issues down the road.

Rusty Chains

If you notice that your motorcycle chains are starting to rust, it's a sign that they need to be replaced. Rust can cause the chains to break, which can lead to serious injury or even death. Be sure to take your motorcycle in for service as soon as possible if you notice this problem.

Motorcycle maintenance is a crucial part of owning a bike. By getting regular tune-ups, you can help keep your motorcycle running smoothly and avoid potential accidents. Be sure to take your bike in for service if you notice any of the above signs. And remember, it's always better to be safe than sorry.

Final Words

Motorcycle accidents can be reduced by taking simple precautions and getting a tune-up before hitting the road. Consult a professional mechanic to ensure your bike is in good condition before heading on your next road trip. Following these tips can help keep yourself safe while enjoying the open road.