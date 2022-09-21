Music in Media Panel: Point Blank Music Futures 22 @ Fabric

Point Blank recently teamed up with the iconic fabric London venue for an exclusive careers festival and networking event – Music Futures. The event, which took place on May 18th from 11 am – 4 pm, saw music and education giants give Point Blank’s past, current, and future students the best advice on how to progress their careers and step inside the music industry.

During the event, there were stands from key players in the industry, including Ableton, Pioneer DJ, ADAM Audio, Spitfire Audio, and more, and a wealth of thought-provoking panels and mentoring sessions from some of their industry professional lecturers and graduates. Following the event, Fabric turned back into a nightclub, with Point Blank students taking over the decks in rooms 1 and 2 for an evening of impeccable DJ sets.

Below, you can get the inside scoop on the Music Futures ‘Get Synced – Music in Media’ discussion, with the composer, Hollie Buhagiar, Joanna Gregory from Cavendish Music, Bonnie Reilly from Leiland Music, and the lecturer and composer, Daniel Sonabend.

During the discussion, the experts on the panel delve into the key details of how you can get your music synced with media, working in advertising, film, TV, radio and more. Additionally, the panellists drop some hot takes on the best way to network and get yourself noticed in this thriving sector.