My Toolbox: Analect

Since releasing his hit track "What you do to me" on Moments in Time back in March 2021, Manchester local Analect has shown no signs of stopping. The following 18 months have seen Analect release highly acclaimed EPs on labels such as Obscuur, Eradys and Under Division, all of which gained heavy support from some of the biggest names in the industry. Alongside his packed-out release schedule, he has showcased his versatile DJ style through countless studio-mix podcasts for the likes of Ismus, Voxnox, and Techno Wereld.

Away from the studio, 2022 has seen him sign to Occult Agency to manage his DJ bookings. With demand growing, this year has already seen him play out not just in Europe but as far afield as South America. With some, of his biggest releases still yet not least this next offering on Moment's in Time, 2022 really is set to be a huge year for this hard-working producer.

Analect

Studio (desk)

Having just moved house my studio is currently still under construction, but as a moving-in gift, I immediately bought myself a new 3-tiered studio desk. I absolutely love the design and it looks super sleek. Due to the 3 tiers, I have plenty of room to work without my desk feeling cluttered, and there is ample space in case I ever decide to purchase some hardware synths.

Monitors - Yamaha HS7

My trusty old Yamahas. I upgraded these from Rokits a few years back and I quickly grew accustomed to their clean, precise sound. The HS7s aren’t too big but still pack a decent punch and, considering their affordable price tag, I think these monitors really over-perform.



Ableton Live

The fundamental part of my Toolbox is of course my DAW of choice - Ableton. Having dabbled with a couple of other DAWs in the past, one of which I used for several years, Ableton completely bosses it for me in terms of its seamless functionality and workflow. Although straightforward to use, it is also wonderfully complex. Despite having used it for over five years, I’m still discovering new features and tricks. The inbuilt VSTs are great, with its Wavetable and Operator being some of the best out there, in my opinon.

Omnisphere 2

If I had to pick one virtual synth to keep then it would have to be the absolute powerhouse which is Omnisphere. I’m not going to pretend I even begin to understand the possibilities that this synth offers, as I know I have only scratched the surface, and exploring the depths of this thing would take years. The sound library that comes with it is extensive, and you can also import your own audio into the synth as a sound source which is really cool. I love experimenting with the sound lock option, which allows you to mix and match your favourite aspects of different patches. For example, you could lock the filter and effects of Patch 1 and combine this with the arpeggiator and modulation from Patch 2.

ML-185 Sequencer

A free Max for Live device, the ML-185 has been the cornerstone of many of my recent productions. One of my favourite techniques to create new drum/percussive loops or vocal chops is to drag a sample into Simpler, chop it by transient, and then run the sequencer on random until I find something cool. This has saved me on those countless occasions when I’ve had a creative block and just needed an interesting pattern or hook to springboard off. If you ever hear vocal chops in my tracks, there’s a 95% chance it was created with this!

Soundtoys Bundle

I couldn’t pick just one Soundtoys VST because I use most of them frequently. One of the particular highlights however is their infamous “Decapitator” distortion unit. There are 5 different modes of Analog-style distortion which are fun to play through and give their own unique character. You better believe I’m clicking that punish button more often than not! Aside from Decapitator, the Crystallizer is another stand-out tool that combines pitch shifting and reversed echo to create interesting sonic changes and otherworldly effects. I like to mix the wet in to assist with build-ups and transitions—special mention also to FilterFreak and Alterboy, which are both mainstays in my Audio Effect Racks. I definitely recommend you check them out.