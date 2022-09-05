Here's A Photographic Recap Of Everything You Missed At This Year's Outside Lands

Outside Lands returned to Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, California the first weekend of August. Headlining performers included SZA, Jack Harlow, Green Day, and Illenium, a lineup with fans from different backgrounds excited for the weekend ahead.

We were invited to capture all of the best moments from the festival and interview one of the performers so those who were there could relive the memories and those who weren't could pretend that they attended. So let's dive into our favorite moments from Outside Lands 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Images From Outside Lands 2022

56 Gallery 56 Images

What Happened At Outside Lands

Our first performance of Day 1 (and the festival) was Ashe, who brought her customary charm and energy to her performance. Next, we caught ROLE MODELs set at Sutro Stage. His performance had fans highly excited and singing along. Day 1 ended with SZA’s performance at Lands End; her production and stage design were genuinely incredible and perfectly accompanied her performance that night.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

MVSE, an electronic music artist and Bay Area native, kicked off Day 2 at the Heineken House with a. Many of his family and friends were in attendance, so it was an especially sentimental show for him. MVSE’s sound is typically ethereal electronic music with analog/acoustic incorporation. His OSL set was unique because it was a particular one-time house set to celebrate his hometown festival performance. Be on the lookout for new music from MVSE soon and catch his shows if he’s in your city (upcoming cities include Los Angeles and Phoenix)!

We also had the opportunity to catch Noizu's set at Heineken House later that day. It was a whole house during his set, with the venue packed to capacity, and the crowd really enjoyed the music. It was a packed weekend for him, with a performance in Miami the night before and a show in Vegas the next day, but he brought tremendous energy to Heineken House that energized the crowd.

Next, Jack Harlow’s performance at Lands End captivated fans, from his charismatic performance to the pyro and visual effects accompanying his set. Day 2 ended with Green Day’s performance, and seeing the wide range of attendees at the band’s set was incredible.

A Quick Word Word Surf Mesa

We had the opportunity to chat with Surf Mesa before his set on Sunday at the Twin Peaks stage. Powell’s set was one of our weekend favorites; the crowd's energy was terrific, and his feel-good music captured the festival's spirit.

You’ve been touring, and you were just at Lollapalooza last week. How does it feel to be performing at these big festivals?

So crazy. This is one of the biggest festivals in the world, the US, and everywhere. When you see what it’s like on the inside, it’s so seamless, and everyone has everything down to the little things figured out. For example, I walked in my green room, and the shower was modern as fuck. It’s so crazy compared to other festivals, like other green rooms, things are just not—you get a tent and a water bottle. That’s your green room.



But I’m so thankful and lucky to be playing Outside Lands. I’m told the turnout for my set is gonna be great, and a lot of my friends from high school, even, are here. I think the positive side about playing these huge festivals is you come full circle with a lot of past friends, or you get to bring your family to a festival if they’re close by. So it’s way better than playing in a city that you don’t have a lot of friends in, or don’t know people for a few states’ radius. But that’s my favorite part—just, y’know, playing in front of people I know. And it’s very worth it, after all. - Surf Mesa

After Surf Mesa’s set, we headed to Lands End to catch Dominic Fike, with Blu DeTiger supporting, followed by Glaive’s set across the park. During Glaive’s set, he told the audience how he had learned to knot a tie for the first time that morning, which the crowd cheered for. Glaive’s performance was incredibly magnetic; he brought great energy to Panhandle Stage during his set. We could also listen to Mt. Joy’s set at Sutro stage before closing out Outside Lands 2022 with Illenium. Illenium is originally from the Bay Area, so it was super exciting to be able to catch his hometown performance.