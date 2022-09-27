Paul Kalkbrenner Announces Returns To North America For A New Headlining Tour

With stops in North America's biggest markets, Paul Kalkbrenner sets to bring a once-in-a-lifetime experience on this massive tour this fall.

After spending the summer performing across Europe at premiere festivals like Tomorrowland, and renowned venues like Ushuaïa Ibiza, techno icon Paul Kalkbrenner will be returning to North America for a brand new headline tour this Fall. With stops in Montreal, New York City, Chicago, Denver, and San Francisco, Kalkbrenner’s upcoming tour is set to deliver a transcendent live experience.

Over the past two decades, Paul Kalkbrenner has built a reputation unlike any other electronic music artist, releasing 8 albums, headlining stadiums typically reserved for rockstars, and creating a transcendent journey with his live performances using only his own music.

An uncompromising talent whose career remains intertwined with techno, Paul’s pioneering ideas have cemented his position as a figurehead of his generation.

This tour will see Kalkbrenner performing immersive 2.5-hour-long sets like never before. Bringing a groundbreaking new concept to stages across North America, Kalkbrenner will be backed by angled mirrors instead of traditional LED screens, giving fans a bird’s-eye view of Paul’s singular live set-up.

This unique stage design will showcase Paul’s inimitable energy and the stacks of boards and gear that Paul takes with him to every show. Never DJing, it’s a setup that highlights what has made Paul one of dance music’s most beloved live performers.

