See Kaskade Throw Down An Unforgettable Set At Imagine Music Festival

Come behind the scenes with Magnetic as we follow Kaskade for a day in his life on tour at Imagine Music Festival. We start off with his Pool Party, followed by his headlining set later that night.
Follow along with Kaskade for a day in his life at Imagine Music Festival in Kingston Downs, Georgia. He started off his day onsite by playing at the pool party at the Aqua Day Club & Pool. The pool and surrounding area were fully packed out by fans who were excited to catch the first of his two sets that day.

After his pool party set, we caught Kaskade signing merch for fans backstage. He also took a few photos with fans before heading back to his hotel to rest before his nighttime set.

He returned onsite for his headlining set at Oceania Stage, closing out Day Two of Imagine Music Festival.

Check Out Our Full Photo Recap Here

