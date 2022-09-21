Producer Spotlight - Soundtoys Announces Creative Drum Processing Week
Get great deals on plugins, tutorials, free presets and content focused on how to push your drums to the next level
Creative Drum Processing Week
September 20 to 25th - 2022 - Learn More HERE
This week, Soundtoys is exploring the expressive power of percussive effects and focusing on creative drum processing. Whether you want to spice up some TR-808 samples, transform a beat loop, or add analog flair to an acoustic drum kit, Soundtoys has the tools you need. Explore some fresh stuff they made to help you generate some new directions for drums:
Trevor Wright's Decapitator Settings
Mike Kuz’s Stereo Drum Techniques
Through September 25, get great deals on creative drum effects:
Soundtoys 5 - $499 Now $269
Upgrades 50% OFF
Decapitator $199 Now $49
EchoBoy $199 Now $49
Crystallizer $149 Now $29
Devil-Loc Deluxe $99 Now $29