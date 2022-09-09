reMarkable 2 Review: The Writing Tablet That Every Producer Needs In Their Studio

The reMarkable 2 is an excellent e-ink writing tablet that offers a writing experience and note-taking functionality that has never been seen before. We reviewed the product to discover why every producer needs one of these in their studio.

The reMarkable 2 is the best tablet for writing, offering a natural feel that is much closer to using a pencil or pen on paper which is perfect for jotting down notes when you're producing music.

I find it much more fun and natural to write on the reMarkable 2, so I've used it for various professional and personal purposes. For instance, I've been using it to take notes during product reviews and mix sessions in the studio, and I've found that I can stay more focused while writing on the reMarkable 2 than if I were using an app.

The reMarkable 2 is a gadget that offers the sensation of writing on standard paper but keeps your notes on the cloud and even converts your handwriting into editable text. This changes the game for music producers, who already have to battle constant distractions in the digital world while working at their computers. The easiest way to explain the reMarkable 2 is to say it's a " Kindle you can write on." But that would be an understatement because there's much more to this exciting device than meets the eye.

So let's dive into the nitty gritty or head here to purchase one for the music producer in your life today.

reMarkable 2 Design

The ReMarkable tablet is the world's thinnest, measuring 187x246x4.7 mm and weighing 403.5 g. It has a 10.3-inch monochrome E Ink Carta display that has been modified for handwriting input, making it a "CANVAS" display. This alone is a potent tool that helps battle distractions in the studio.

The show's star is that screen, which doesn't have unique colors or silky smooth motion, but it's all about the reading and writing experience. The resolution is 1872 x 1404, and it's sharp thanks to a 226 DPI pixel density. It's easy on the eye because of its anti-reflective properties and is lightly textured. The included marker pen gives a satisfying amount of friction when you write on the screen.

The ReMarkable 2 has a more refined look than its predecessor, with a gunmetal aluminum frame and an off-white border around the screen. The rear panel has four tiny rubber feet to keep the tablet from slipping and a small power button on the top-left edge. The bottom left corner has a USB-C charging port.

Using the reMarkable 2

Do you remember when gadgets were just gadgets? They were fun devices that didn't have to worry about ecosystems, notifications, and wireless payment transactions. They were just simple and enjoyable.

That's what the ReMarkable 2 is like!!

It has a near-singular purpose: to make writing on a digital device enjoyable. And it does a great job at that, even if it means sacrificing the multitasking capabilities that we're used to with our mobile devices.

The ReMarkable 2's CANVAS display gives a realistic writing experience that feels like writing on paper. The pressure-sensitive surface, 50-degree tilt for shading, and friction provide a natural feel that makes this one of the best digital writing experiences available.

The strokes you make are transferred to the screen with great accuracy and almost no lag. The eraser on the Marker Plus also works better than a real eraser in some ways because it pauses for a moment when you lift it, so you know exactly what is being erased.

Why Music Producers Need The reMarkable 2

Music producers are way more plugged in these days than is good for them. With so many distractions pulling you away from Ableton or whatever DAW you use, you're stacking the card against yourself. You also keep your notes, reminders, and checklists on the very thing that is most tempting to distract you (aka your phone or laptop).

Because sometimes all it takes is for you to cross one of those to-do items off your studio checklist for you to want to check how your latest post is doing on Instagram!

But this table removes all of that risk and lets your brain continue to wander in its flow state no matter what you're writing or doing in your studio. It's the best note-taking device you can add to your studio and can easily be one of the better investments you make in your note-taking and clerical work that goes along with producing music. Because when you want to stay in the creative headspace while working on your tunes, this is the best solution for you.

Unplug and start writing; it's great.

