Sample Logic Bohemian Review: A Kontakt Library Of Worldly Sounds For Your Productions

We checked out Bohemian from Sample Logic and were damn impressed by the ethnic and shamanistic sounds that you can instantly add to your Kontakt libraries and music productions

Sample Logic

Music producers are constantly on the hunt for new and exciting sounds to push their productions forward, and with the rising popularity of genres like organic house and another more ethnic-focused palette, the need for a very specific style of worldly instruments has never been in higher demand.

Need Free Kontakt LIbraries? We Got You...

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

But recreating the nuanced and timbre-rich instruments like tongue drums and didgeridoos can be near impossible in sample-based instruments. Even the most powerful ones on the market, like Native Instruments Kontakt, can sometimes struggle to recreate the sounds authentically.

At least until Sample Logic stepped up to the plate and released one of the best shamanistic sample libraries from Kontakt out there on the market.

So let's dive into everything you need to know about Sample Logic's Bohemian library so that you can decide whether your not you need it for your deep house, organic house, or any other tracks, regardless of genre, that you're making.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Purchase This Product On Sample Logics Website For Just $99

What Is Included In Sample Logic's Bohemian

This extensive sample library is organized into tiered folders that are packed with instruments. You could spend an hour just cycling through presets and never hear the same sound twice.

The most basic umbrella categories are atmosphere, instruments, and percussive; which all give you an idea of the different tools at your disposal right from the start.

From there, these categories are broken down even further to include smaller subsections for stingers, ambiance, metallic sounds, synths, wind instruments, and more. There are even some powerful multi-patches included as well, that I found a bit too complex to include in my own productions but sound awesome on their own nonetheless.

With over 9GB of samples included, producers of all genres are sure to find some gems in here that are incredibly useful.

What I Loved About This Kontakt Library

It might just be because I've been loving producing organic, melodic, and texturally-dense dance music lately, but so many of these sounds just simply resonated with me.

I've been a massive fan of romplers and samplers like Omnisphere for years, and have often relied on their hang drums and mallets to create the ethnic and world-style instruments in my tracks. But those sounds always left something to be desired...

A desire that many of the melodic percussion and hang drum sounds in this library fulfill with ease. The mallets and other more percussive instruments sound incredibly authentic and include multiple points of modulation for even more added humanization.

The ambient pads and supporting wind instruments worked great both as primary instrument sections and also layered underneath my synths to add a more natural complexity to my harmonies.

Overall, this library is packed with actionable sounds that made me stoked to use them.

What I Wasn't Crazy About With This Library...

This is a re-release of an older library. So because of this, there comes a few quality of life issues that are missing.

The biggest one is that this current version no longer supports Kontakt Player library tab. It must be manually loaded and will not display with a fun icon on the left side of the Kontakt Player's library tab. So to access the library, you need to manually load it from the file browser.

A quick workaround for this is simply to use the Quick Load Function that is included in Kontakt, which can recall the library fairly quickly.

So while this is by no means a deal breaker, seeing how awesome the sounds of this pack are, it is worth noting that this feature is missing.

Specs On Bohemian

800+ NKI formatted Instruments & multi presets

9 GB Sample Library using Kontakt’s lossless compression

Made entirely from multi-sampled rare exotic bohemian street and world instruments

World percussive, melodic, and effectual instruments Recorded on the scoring stage at Skywalker Sound

Sample Logic’s proprietary Step Animator and FX Animator sequencers

Dual-voice additive synthesis engine

A “Dual Filter Oscillator” for unprecedented rhythmic effects

8 powerful Triggers for using real-time FX chains

Requires full paid version of Kontakt

Purchase This Library Now!