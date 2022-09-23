Sound Design With Phase Plant: How DNMO Uses This Softsynth In His D&B Productions

DNMO is a young producer with a polished and professional sound

Phase Plant is a semi-modular softsynth from Kilohearts that has been catching fire in the music production world for some time now. Its unique approach to sound design and top-quality processing has made it the go-to softsynth for many producers making more sound-design-driven genres like D&B.

DNMO is one such producer who has mastered the intuitive workflow and endless possibilities inside this synth. And with the release of his latest single on Deadbeat Records, we decided we would find out how he makes that magic happen using Phase Plant.

DNMO's latest release on Zeds Dead's Deadbeat Records is a masterclass in modulated sound design. The sliding synths, grizzled textures, and energetic drop sections are a true testament to what you can do with a synth when you know it as well as DNMO knows Phaseplant.

This makes me all the more excited to check out more about how DNMO uses this powerful synth in his productions to get results as massive and powerful as in his latest track "Speed Of Light."

So listen to the track below a few times over so the vibe is stuck in your head, and then let's dive into how he uses Kiloheart's flagship softsynth.

What Makes Phase Plant Your favorite Synth For Producing DnB?

Kilohearts Phase Plant Has An Awesome UI That Makes It Fun To Work With

It’s such a unique plug-in with a huge range of capabilities. Between the oscillator features and individual effects, you can pull some of the most insane sounds.

I’m a big believer in post-processing to really shape a sound but find with Phase Plant you’re getting the bulk of the sound from just inside the box.

The ability to keep stacking effects on effects (which is super important for something like drum and bass when it comes to sound design) is what wins for me every time vs other synth plugins that have limited fx.

Which Are The Most Interesting Parameters To Tweak When Using Phase Plant?

Phase Plant Offers More Multi-Effect Modulation Points Than You Could Dream Of

I love adding multipass onto the effect lanes and individually processing each band. You yield so much more control over a sound this way and can really define the characteristics to sound very unique, which always makes for the best sounds IMO.

Also assigning macros to different harmonics to the oscillator can make for tons of variation with bass phrases. It’s just such a beast of a plugin and every effect within phase plant comes as a standalone VST too so you can just keep going and going with a sound til you go insane haha.

What are the best plugins you use to process sounds from Phase Plant?

Rudosa

Almost always Trash2 or Decapitator to beef everything up with some distortion/saturation, Rift if I feel it needs more definition, and always Pro Q3 or soothe for rounding. You can also get some crazy results boosting different harmonics with Pro Q3 then running through some type of distortion.

When do you most often reach for Phase Plant for sound design compared to other synths in your arsenal?

Primarily for basses, I find it so useful for getting a huge range of tones.

Sometimes big synth stacks too. I’ve seen some crazy videos on Twitter of this one guy making the most insane FX sounds like a plane taking off which really just shows the limitless possibilities with it.

Share your one golden rule when it comes to sound design using Phase Plant

It’s pretty loose for me to be honest, I love going in with no rules or expectations and after a certain point let the sound sculpt itself by throwing different kinds of processing at it. I’d say a big part is in the effect lanes though and really utilizing

Multipass for a very specific tone and multi-band control. I’ve been using it for a couple of years now for the majority of basses/heavy sound design duties and I’m still amazed on the weekly by what you can do with it.

