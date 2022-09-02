Skip to main content

Soundtoys 50% Off Upgrade Sale Is On Now

This offer applies to Soundtoys users with upgrade-eligible products registered to a Soundtoys user account.
Soundtoys has announced a 50% off upgrade sale offer. 

The month-long sale includes individual plug-in upgrades from previous software versions as well as the trade-up of individual plug-in licenses to the Soundtoys 5 Bundle, which features all 21 Soundtoys plug-ins, including Effect Rack. The offer ends September 14, 2022.

This offer applies to Soundtoys users with upgrade-eligible products registered to a Soundtoys user account. Review your account to learn more and see your upgrade offer.

