Spotlight Contest - Enter To Win The Studio On The Go Giveaway From Avid and Sennheiser

Enter the Studio on the Go Giveaway | Starting 9/15/22 and goes until 9/30/22. Enter HERE.

In today’s world where content is created on the run and inspiration can strike at any time, you have to be ready to quickly record ideas—or be willing to lose them.



Avid and Sennheiser have teamed up to create the Studio on the Go Giveaway. Ten lucky winners will receive a powerful production set-up that goes anywhere. The tools you need to quickly record ideas, make beats, mix a song, or edit a vocal are included. Be ready to unleash your creativity—when inspiration strikes, just hit record.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In the giveaway, a one-year Pro Tools Artist subscription – designed to inspire the next generation of music creators by giving the user everything needed to write, record, and mix music. Benefitting from the tool professionals use, Pro Tools Artist users can start creating immediately with thousands of inspiring instrument sounds and loops.

The winner also receives a pair of Sennheiser HD 400 Pro open-backed studio headphones providing a natural and accurate listening experience for finding your signature sound. A lightweight design and velour earpads ensure maximum comfort.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Set up shop at a friend’s house, the airport, or even outdoors. Creating your music has never been easier, nor more accessible.