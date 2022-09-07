The 15 Best Disco & Funk Tracks of August 2022

Welcome to the precipitous slide into fall! Even though it's still hot enough outside to cook an egg on the sidewalk, the world doesn't care! Everywhere you look it's all about pumpkin spice and stores full of Halloween decorations. We in the disco world don't care about all that though, we have some dancing to do!

August's disco and funk tracks do not disappoint. Satin Jackets is back with his third album Reunion, The Relex has given us an amazing remix for Parcels, legend Fred Falke is here remixing Roosevelt and Nile Rodgers, and that's just to name a few!

So, as we sail out of sailing season, say goodbye to the pools and beaches, and put away our flip-flops, let's never forget that as disco and funk lovers the music we love stays just as hot, no matter the season.

See Past Disco and Funk Charts Here

Check out the SoundCloud playlist below:

Can't get enough Disco and Funk and are hungry for more? Check out my Spotify playlist below!

Now that you've heard 15 of some of the best Disco and Funk records of August 2022, I hope you are ready for another 15 boogielicious tracks in September!

As always, remember that this is a sampling of the incredible amount of disco and funk music that is in the world right now, so do yourself a favor and explore your favorite streaming services to hear more of this brilliant music! You will be so glad you did!