The 15 Best Techno Tracks of August 2022
While many in techno-land are pushing tempos, others are reaching outward instead with the intention of opening doors to an alternate part of the genre that involves intricate melodies with progressive sensibilities. Not to say that this chart doesn't have some bangers but it's also got some stuff for the mind and the soul as well.
1. "ESCAPE" - DUBFIRE [SCI+TEC]
Get yourself ready for Dubfire's upcoming L.P. which is set to include this deep-diving teaser he calls "Escape."
2. "MODERN ROMANCE" - SELECTIVE RESPONSE [CRISIS OF MAN]
Ten seconds into Selective Response's newest banger on CRISIS OF MAN is enough proof that this track kicks ass. "Modern Romance" is the title and that punchy kick-drum is the compelling evidence
3. "CATURA" - DJ SODEYAMA [RSPX]
Japanese producer, DJ Sodeyama lands on Rekids Special Projects with an E.P. filled to the brim with excellent techno. Five tracks are included and all have a shade of their own but it's the first track right here which absolutely shines the brightest.
4. "MOTOR CELL" - MISTAKE MADE [SECOND STATE]
The mysterious Berlin duo known as Mistake Made are on Second State this month with four heady tunes including this dark and beautiful piece of techno they call, "Motor Cell."
5. "UFOS & LFOS" - LAYTON GIORDANI [DRUMCODE]
It's safe to say that Layton Giordani might be Drumcode's biggest weapon in their arsenal. Over the past five years or so, the NYC producer has appeared on the label 14 different times and deservedly so. His original productions represent what excellent techno sounds like in 2022.
6. "TREASURE" - KLAUDIA GAWLAS & GARY BECK [BEK AUDIO]
Fists in this air for this bass-pounding tune courtesy of Klaudia Gawlas and Gary Beck!
7. "GALACTIC CHORDS" - VITO NATOLI [HOOJ CHOONS]
Brand-new on the production scene is this Italian producer known as Vito Natoli on the legendary Hooj Choons imprint.
8. "WHAT WAS (CHRIS LIEBING REMIX)" - NICOLE MOOUDABER [MOOD]
For the second edition of Nicole Moudaber's remix series, CLR boss, Chris Liebing got in on the action with this massive remix that features a jaw-dropping, bottom-end.
9. "MULHOLLAND DRIVE" - KUVOKA [SECOND STATE]
After two compilation appearances on Second State, Kuvoka returns to the label armed with a full-on, five-track E.P. that includes this sinister one percent for those very late nights at the warehouse.
10. "TRUST ME WITH YOUR HEART" - JAMES HARCOURT [RENAISSANCE RECORDS]
For the sake of both continuity and consistency, melodic techno is a side of the genre which is normally left off of the monthly chart but James Harcourt's brilliant, new title track should not go without mentioning.
11. "PATTERNS (NICOLE MOUDABER REMIX)" - CHRIS LIEBING FEAT. MARIA UZOR & RALF HILDENBEUTEL [MUTE]
"Patterns" is taken from Chris Liebing's 2021 full-length and it has been converted into a driving, floor-weapon courtesy of none other than, Nicole Moudaber!
12. "ADRENALINE" - GARY BURROWS [OFF RECORDINGS]
Gary Burrows returns to Off Recordings with a trio of varied tunes unlike each other in every which way aside from the fact that they all fall under the techno umbrella. The title track is a disco banger, the closing track is an acid banger, and the other sandwiched between those two is also a banger which reminds me of the early Belgian techno tunes which featured a gritty synth juxtaposed by a female vocal sample. Turn it up!
13. "KANNIBAL (MARK BROOM REMIX)" - JAURI [MIND MEDIZIN RECORDS]
Columbian producer, Jauri is responsible for the dark original and techno legend, Mark Broom flexes his experience muscles with his driving take on the original.
14. "SEX AND THE MACHINE" - PLEASUREKRAFT [DRUMCODE]
Drumcode's other release this past month came from Pleasurekraft, who rather surprisingly make their debut on the label with this output. It's a fantastic two-tracker that stars this very title track they've titled, "Sex and The Machine."
15. "MERCURY" - HI-LO X SPACE 92 [FILTH ON ACID]
Oliver Heldens doesn't skip a beat with his techno moniker, HI-LO. Here's yet another banger he gets to add to his résumé except this time with French produce, Space 92.
Stream the entire chart uninterrupted via one of the playlists below: