The 15 Best Techno Tracks of August 2022

Gary Burrows returns to Off Recordings with a trio of varied tunes unlike each other in every which way aside from the fact that they all fall under the techno umbrella. The title track is a disco banger, the closing track is an acid banger, and the other sandwiched between those two is also a banger which reminds me of the early Belgian techno tunes which featured a gritty synth juxtaposed by a female vocal sample. Turn it up!