Spotlight Track: Trimtone - Get It All At Once

Tony Walker & Marc Dennis, aka Trimtone, release funk-fueled house banger that we can't get enough of. Check the track out here, which saw its official release on September 16th, 2022.

Tony Walker & Marc Dennis are no strangers to the world of house music. For years they have been whipping crowds into a frenzy with their energetic sets that deliver some of the best and most well-curated music from across the house music spectrum.

Their productions have caught the attention of some of the top names in the industry and garnered them headlining gigs alongside Pete Tong, Masters at Work, and Carl Cox.

Their latest track, released on Brook Gee Records, is a continuation of that legacy and checks all the boxes for any devote fan of house music. Its infectious grooves are complimented by massive swinging open hi-hats, funky guitar plucks, and anthemic vocal lines.

Any fan of the duo will surely have heard this insane tune track during Tony & Marc's radio work; more specifically, their Global Connection radio show alongside co-presenters David Penn, David Morales, and other broadcasters to over 80 FM and online stations around the world.

So stream this new track below and head to this link to purchase the record - OUT NOW on Brook Gee Records on a two-week exclusive with Traxsource and Spotify.