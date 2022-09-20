Drum & Bass Producer Turno Supports MIND Charity on New Single & Documentary

Well-renowned Drum & Bass producer DJ Turno is set to release his forthcoming single ‘What’s On Your Mind?’ featuring SJ Loq, Myleedan, Phizi, and Too Lippy out 14th September via Time Is Now.

One of the drum & bass scene's most revered names, is also set to feature in the first episode of BBC One’s We Are England: Series 2, the new single is highly anticipated and holds a big impact on social values with its deep-rooted message encouraging young men to open up & talk.

A collaboration with MIND

A previously prolific producer, creating some of the most potent jump-up drum & bass, he was recently forced into a hiatus for a heartbreaking reason. The documentary follows Franko, AKA Turno, on his journey through mental health training after tragically losing his brother to suicide last year.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Being extremely close to his brother, Fabio was a huge supporter of Turno’s music and held a large role in creating Turno’s style and artistic image. Speaking on the new single DJ Turno writes:

“If this track can get through to our demographic and help even one person reach out to someone before thinking of suicide then we know we have made a difference.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

All profits from DJ Turno’s new single ‘What’s On Your Mind’ will be donated to mental health awareness charity MIND.

Stream 'What's On Your Mind' Below

Facebook I Twitter I Instagram