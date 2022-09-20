Skip to main content
Drum & Bass Producer Turno Supports MIND Charity on New Single & Documentary

The new single explores a heartbreaking part of the UK Producer's life

Infectious PR

Well-renowned Drum & Bass producer DJ Turno is set to release his forthcoming single ‘What’s On Your Mind?’ featuring SJ Loq, Myleedan, Phizi, and Too Lippy out 14th September via Time Is Now. 

One of the drum & bass scene's most revered names, is also set to feature in the first episode of BBC One’s We Are England: Series 2, the new single is highly anticipated and holds a big impact on social values with its deep-rooted message encouraging young men to open up & talk.

A collaboration with MIND

A previously prolific producer, creating some of the most potent jump-up drum & bass, he was recently forced into a hiatus for a heartbreaking reason. The documentary follows Franko, AKA Turno, on his journey through mental health training after tragically losing his brother to suicide last year. 

Being extremely close to his brother, Fabio was a huge supporter of Turno’s music and held a large role in creating Turno’s style and artistic image. Speaking on the new single DJ Turno writes: 

All profits from DJ Turno’s new single ‘What’s On Your Mind’ will be donated to mental health awareness charity MIND.

Stream 'What's On Your Mind' Below

Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

