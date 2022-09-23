Victrola Drops New Turntable That Works With Sonos

Today Victrola launched the product that a lot of vinyl fans have been waiting for, a stand-alone, works with Sonos turntable. What does that mean exactly? It means you take it out of the box, find somewhere to put it, set it up, and it pipes the sounds of your precious vinyl collection through your Sonos system.

The significant advantage is that you can put your turntable anywhere in your home without worrying about wires or plugging it into another device. What if you have a nice traditional analog stereo system set up already? Easy enough; use the standard RCA outs and let it rip. The turntable will play on your home system via RCA and stream to your Sonos system simultaneously.

The turntable itself is a work of art, with premium components from the Ortofon 2M Red cartridge to the carbon fiber tonearm to a meticulously machined removable headshell; you will want this thing on aesthetics alone.

We got a chance to get our eyes on the Victrola Stream Carbon and receive a demo, and yes, it's everything you want it to be. The turntable connects to the Victrola Stream App, and after a few simple steps, you are fully integrated into the Sonos app, and off you go. The knob on the Victrola Stream Carbon also gives you tactile volume control, which is a nice touch if you need to turn the music up or down quickly, or just like that old-school feeling of turning a knob.

The turntable will work with the S1 and S2 apps, so you are good to go whatever system you are using, older stuff, or the latest and greatest Sonos speakers. If you don't own a Sonos system, this turntable might inspire you to head to Best Buy and go bonkers immediately.

If you love the ritual of putting on a record, enjoy the social aspect, have embarked on collecting vinyl again, or have just dusted off your collection, the Victrola Stream Carbon is the machine you want. It sounds fantastic; it's easy to use, and working seamlessly with Sonos is amazing.

"We spend a lot of time with our consumers trying to understand how and why they like to listen to music the way they do. We discovered a massive number of Sonos system owners were also active vinyl listeners. Even more importantly, consumers told us they would listen to music even more if they could play their favorite records through their Sonos system, using their Sonos app," said Scott Hagen, CEO of Victrola.

Move fast because the Victrola Stream Carbon will be one of the hottest items of the fall/holiday season. This beautifully designed machine will be the perfect addition to any living space and will surely turn more people onto the wonderful world of collecting and playing the vinyl format. We will be doing a full deep dive review in the coming month if we can actually get our hands on one - so stand by.

The new flagship Victrola Stream Carbon is available for pre-order now in the United States, with additional markets to follow. Additional products will be announced for the turntable line at the beginning of 2023.

More Here stream.victrola.com

VPT-3000-BSL SPECIFICATIONS

POWER INPUT AC 100-240V - 50HZ/60HZ

CONNECTIVITY WIRELESS (802.11A/B/G/N/AC) WIRED (10/100 ETHERNET)

OUTPUTS RCA (BUILT-IN PREAMP)

MATERIAL MDF, ALUMINUM, PLASTIC

COLORS BLACK, SILVER

DIMENSIONS 13.58" L X 16.93" W X 4.37" H

WEIGHT 13.2 LBS (WITH DUST COVER)

DRIVE METHOD BELT-DRIVE

PLATTER DIE-CAST ALUMINUM

CARTRIDGE ORTOFON 2M RED

SPEEDS 33-1/3 RPM & 45 RPM

WOW & FLUTTER < 0.175

TONEARM LENGTH 225MM

OVERHAND 18.50MM

TRACKING ERROR ANGLE <2 DEGREES