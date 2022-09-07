Victrola Re-Spin Review - Finally A Portable Turntable That Doesn't Suck

As vinyl has surged in popularity there has been an increasing demand for more portable, and affordable turntables and the options really haven't been great for anything in the $99 and under category. Most of the products in this category sound like a couple of hamsters yelling at each other through two tin cans connected with a string; in other words, not great.

The product team at Victrola have solved the biggest problem with a turntable at this price point: lousy sound. With a couple of engineering tweaks, like adding a bass radiator to deepen the bass response and isolating the plinth to eliminate vibrations, they have put themselves at the top of the heap with the new Re-Spin.

Now keep in mind, that this is still a $99 turntable, but one that performs incredibly well for the price point and it's miles ahead in design as well. There are no other turntables on the market that look as good or sound as good for under a hundred bucks, so we expect this little guy to be a category leader out of the gate. Let's break it down by build quality, design, functionality, and sound quality for this review.

Build Quality

Made from 25% recycled materials, the Re-Spin is already doing something different, and hopefully, more electronics companies will start making this commitment to the environment. This is a plastic turntable; it's light and sturdy enough to move around and doesn't feel super cheap or fragile. If you do move it around a lot, just be careful and it should give you years of great service.

Design

The inspiration seems to be a bit retro, much like some of the old vintage Japanese style portables from the 60s and 70s. The Re-Spin comes in four colors, including gray, green, red, and blue. Our favorite is the green, but it's nice to have a choice, and they are so inexpensive you can buy another one if want to match it to your guest room's decor (or your sneakers).

Re-Spin's detachable dust cover becomes a record stand

One of the cooler features is the removable dust cover that can also be used to display your records and hold them upright. This turntable will look great in just about any modern living space and, for many, will be just as much a conversation piece as your vinyl collection.

Functionality

The Re-Spin features five different ways to play your music, making it an extremely versatile player for music fans on a budget. You can play your vinyl out the built in mono speaker, via the headphone jack, through RCA out adapter into a traditional stereo setup, or stream the vinyl record out to an external Bluetooth speaker. Sick of playing records and want to hear more? Problem solved, you can stream music in via Bluetooth to the onboard speaker if you want to use a streaming service.

So, if you are in a dorm, a studio apartment, a spare bedroom, this little guy is the perfect match.

Sound Quality

The onboard speaker is actually pretty decent, considering it's mono and actually has some bass response; just manage your expectations, and you will be pleasantly surprised by the sound quality they were able to achieve. If you want to up the volume a bit, just stream out to a bigger BT speaker and you are good to go. Want to go quiet, the headphone out sounds solid and

What we love:

- Fantastic design that will look good just about anywhere

- Best sound in its class by a long shot, and five different ways to listen to your music

- Dust cover pops off to become a record storage/display device

- Made from 25% recycled materials

What we would change/add:

- Would be nice to have the option to upgrade the cartridge to something a touch better, maybe a $130 model.

- Since this is portable, it would be great to see an optional case that you could buy to move the turntable and some vinyl

MSRP $99 - For More Info / Purchase HERE

Specs:

3-SPEED, BELT-DRIVEN TURNTABLE PLAYS ALL YOUR FAVORITE VINYL RECORDS

ECO-FRIENDLY DESIGN IS 20% LIGHTER AND INCORPORATES RECYCLED PLASTIC, WITH 100% RECYCLABLE PACKAGING.

BLUETOOTH SPEAKER ENCLOSURE BRINGS MASSIVE VOLUME, WHILE THE BUILT-IN BASS RADIATOR DELIVERS INCREASED BASS RESPONSE.

BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY FOR STREAMING FROM YOUR SMART DEVICE; HEADPHONE JACK FOR PRIVATE LISTENING.

VINYL STREAM TECHNOLOGY TO STREAM YOUR RECORDS TO ANY EXTERNAL BLUETOOTH SPEAKER; VINYL SAFE KEEPS YOUR RECORDS SKIP AND SCRATCH FREE.

REMOVABLE LID TO DISPLAY YOUR FAVORITE RECORDS, PRODUCT MANUAL, 45 RPM ADAPTOR, 3.5MM TO RCA AUDIO CABLE, AND POWER SUPPLY.

12.83" X 12.09" X 4.53"

5.09 LB