Wacom Intuos Pro Tablet Review: A Tablet Meant For More Than Drawing

We checked out the Wacom Intuos tablet and quickly found that this drawing tablet offers an ergonomic way to edit audio, work in photoshop, and so much more. Here's our review of the Wacom Intuos Pro.

Wacom has long been a global industry leader in creative drawing tablets. Digital artists have gone as far as to say that Wacom is the best drawing tablet in its market, but they're not the only ones finding amazing days to use these powerful tools.

Because as technology advances, Wacom's features have been able to integrate into other vocations like music production and more. How do I know this? Because we got our hands on Wacom's Intuous Pro model and tested it out over a week or so and I quickly discovered how powerful of a workflow tool this thing can be.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

And while Wacom released the original unit in 2019, we decided there is no better time than now to look at this powerful Tablet to determine who this is made for and if it's still worth the purchase today.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Unboxing The Wacom Intuous Pro

The packaging for the Wacom Intuos Pro is very well done and protects the contents perfectly. There is no way that the device or accessories can be damaged when shopping in specialist shops or by post. The box has an outer slipcase, and inside the box, everything is packed securely.

We find the following accessories in addition to the Wacom Intuos Pro: a pen, a pen holder with spare refills, a USB cable, the wireless kit (transmitter and battery), instructions, and the driver CD. We appreciate the pen holder and the integrated wireless kit as two advantages of this product range.

The Wacom Intuos Pro craftsmanship is impeccable at first glance. Its sleek design makes me excited to bust this thing out and start integrating it into my studio and creative workflow.

My Favorite Things About The Wacom Intuous Pro

Its Pro Pen 2

The Wacom Intuos Pro comes with the Pro Pen 2, which is very similar to an actual pen in appearance and feel. The tip is firm, the grip is curved, and there are switches on the side for added convenience.

It feels like an actual pen you're working with and responds well to pressure on the pad! While I know it may be standard practice for pen tablets to be velocity sensitive in 2022, it still feels like a great feature.

The ergonomic rubber shape allows you to grip it firmly without causing discomfort to your wrist or fingers, even if you're using it for long periods. Plus, the pen doesn't require batteries!

The ergonomic aspect of this was indeed a game-changer for me. I spend many hours a week audio editing and making minute adjustments on photos, automation lanes in my DAW while producing music, and more. Because I've always done this with a mouse, my forearms are not likely for me lately. But the switch in grip and the change in posture offered by the Tablet remedied these issues overnight.

Its Battery Life

Wacom Intuos Pro has a great battery life in comparison to its competition. It stays functioning for much longer than you would expect and means you can safely and comfortably bring this thing with you without flights and trips to get some work done while you're in transit.

Plus, as a bonus, It offers 10 hours of use and can be charged within a few hours with its USB-C type charging cable!

Its Cross-Platform Use

This is where this truly shines and can be a game-changing thing to add to any creative workflow. Most people only assume that Wacom tablets are for digital artists in photoshop or InDesign, but that couldn't be further from the case.

With more customization points and extreme cross-platform usage, Wacom tablets fit seamlessly into audio editing, music production, and other creative workflows. As a music producer, I have really loved drawing in my automating lines with the Wacom tablet.

Not only that, but the ergonomic side of things means that my wrists and forearms are much happier using this after a long session in the studio than it ever was using a standard mouse!

Wacom Intuous Pro Specs

Tablet:

Active Area 8.82 x 5.83" / 224 x 148 mm

Number of Buttons 8

Buttons Customizable Yes

Inputs/Outputs 1 x USB-C

Dimensions (W x H x D) 13.18 x 8.54 x 0.31" / 338 x 219 x 8 mm

Stylus:

Pressure Levels 8192

Tilt 60°

Number of Switches 2

Report Rate 200 PPS

Resolution 5080 lpi

Technology Electromagnetic Resonance (EMR)

Dimensions (L x D) 6.2 x 0.6" / 157.0 x 15.0 mm

General:

Wireless Connectivity Bluetooth

Bluetooth Protocol Bluetooth + LE

Bluetooth 4.2

Battery Type Lithium-Ion

Maximum Battery Life 12 Hours

Charging Time 4.5 Hours

Multi-Touch Yes

Weight 1.5 lb / 0.7 kg