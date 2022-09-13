Waves Harmony Review: A Powerful Harmonizer For Vocalists and Touring Musicians

We had a chance to review Waves' latest Harmony plugin and discovered what makes it great, it's best features, and who are the ones this plugin is perfect for.

Waves have released Harmony, a real-time vocal harmony plugin that can generate up to eight harmonies from a single voice. Harmony is suitable for studio and live performance tasks and provides a quick and easy way to surround solo vocals with multi-part harmonies.

Waves Harmony is available now and is currently (September 13th 2022) priced at $39.99, with a full list price of $149. The plugin is also included in Waves' Mercury, SD7 Pro Show, Pro Show, and Vocal Production bundles. More information is available on the Waves website.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

What I Liked About Waves Harmony

The shining quality of Waves Harmony is its ease of use through its three different operating modes.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The automatic mode creates harmonies instantly on a vocal, with a range of chord presets for easy generation of harmonies. This is essentially a plug-and-play situation that lets you drag the plugin onto your channel and instantly start hearing its amazing effects.

The playable MIDI mode uses a MIDI keyboard to live-play notes and chords. This works amazing when using the plugin as an accompaniment, allowing the plugin to track the chords you're playing in another part of your track and matching your harmonies to those chords. This mode also can change keys and scales and map a chosen scale to the keyboard so that anything played sounds musical and is in the context of a given key.

Graphical mode provides a visual display where users can click to create harmonies-- including arranging, tuning, formant shifting, delaying, filtering, and panning-- and adjusts section-by-section using a snapshots system.

Who Is Waves Harmony Built For?

This is the perfect plugin for amateur or hobbyist singers and touring acts.

I say amateur singers because any professional session singer likely won't need many bells and whistles in stock in this plugin. But this is a fantastic solution for those without perfect pitch, insane vocal control, or 40 hours a week in the studio to lock in perfect vocal harmonies.

When it comes to touring musicians and vocalists, this plugin's ability to process and handle audio in real time incredibly quickly and effectively, the low CPU load almost guarantees that you won't have bug-outs on stage. The accessibility of excellent presets means you can call up the ones you need in between songs with just a couple of clicks. It's potent stuff.

My Favorite Features Of Waves Harmony

A few main features stood out to me when using the Harmony plugin.

Firstly, I love the option to be able to generate up to eight voices for a genuinely authentic harmonized sound. Stacking vocals, mixing, and layering harmonies can be one of the most grueling things to do as a mix engineer (and one of the hardest things to perform as a vocalist). But Waves Harmony plugin does this quickly and with just a few clicks on the parameters.

My second favorite feature is the preset bank. This preset library is stacked with over 450 preset packs organized neatly into folders so you can easily access them. There are artists' signature folders based on functionality and even some FX folders for wildly affected vocals.

The chord preset banks also allow you to bypass the need for knowing complex music theory and let you dive into music making and harmonizing. Sometimes it even benefits from the lack of theoretical knowledge, as the plugin creates unique timbres when it unintentionally forces audio into keys and scales.

Specs On Waves Harmony

Software Type: Vocal Harmony Processor

Platform: Mac, PC

Upgrade/Full: Full

Download/Boxed: Download

Bit Depth: 64-bit

Format: AAX, VST, AU, AudioSuite

Hardware Requirements - Mac: Intel Core i7 or higher, 8GB RAM minimum, 16GB disk space

Hardware Requirements - PC: Intel Core i5 / AMD Quad Core or higher, 8GB RAM minimum, 16GB disk space

OS Requirements - Mac: macOS 10.15.7 or later

OS Requirements - PC: Windows 10 or later