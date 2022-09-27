World Of Warcraft Desktop Wallpapers: 1k+ Free HD Downloads

We compiled a list of our favorite World of Warcraft desktop wallpapers and backgrounds so that you can feel like you're in Azeroth even when you're Alt+Tabbed while dungeon finding.

To carry the title of the most popular MMORPG in history, you need to be able to continually captivate your audiences with grand landscapes, heroic trails of combat, intriguing quest lines, and minimal corporate controversy.



And while Blizzard has been able to do most* of these things impeccably, their strongest suit is in their worldbuilding and narratives.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

From the lush plains of Nagrand to the cunning malevolence of Sylvannas, World Of Warcraft is simply enchanting.

This makes it no surprise that you might be looking for amazing desktop wallpapers for your Mac or PC so that you can still feel a part of the world, enjoy its vast backdrops, and more even when you're not playing (or AFKing during trash pulls).

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

So we did the heavy lifting for you and dug around the internet to find the absolute coolest, most badass, and most unique images that work perfectly for your desktop.

So let's dive in...

The Best World Of WarcraftWallpapers

Wall.Alphacoders.com (990+ World Of Warcraft Wallpapers)

As mentioned in the intro, WoW thrives off of its complex characters and narratives that span the course of many expansions.

If you are looking for amazing shots of the biggest heroes and most notorious villains Azeroth has seen, Alphacoders is the best place for it.

So check out some of our favorites below and then if you don't find your favorite personalities, head over to their website and find one that I'm sure you will love.

Here are our top wallpapers you can find on their site (click the image to download them for yourself)

WoWpedia.Fandom (450+ World Of Warcraft Wallpapers)

If you're simply looking for custom-made and incredibly hard. to find desktop wallpapers regardless of expansion, this site is for you. WoWpedia hosts countless user-made desktop wallpapers that are sure to knock your socks off.

With as many computer and digital art skills as the WOW community has, it's no wonder that some of the most unique gems are found in this bank.

Here are our top wallpapers you can find on their site (click the image to download them for yourself)

WallPaperCave.com (300+ World Of Warcraft Wallpapers)

If you're a die-hard loyalist to the WoW brand, this site is where it's at.

Wallpapercave has the best-branded wallpapers, with iconic stamps of the expansion, WoW logos, and other stylized emblems of the biggest RPG phenomena we've seen.

I compiled some of the ones that pulled most strongly at my nostalgic heartstrings below, and the result assured their website will do the same for you.

Here are our top wallpapers you can find on their site (click the image to download them for yourself)

WorldOfWarcraft.com (20 World Of Warcraft Wallpapers)

If you want quality wallpapers in HD of some of the most iconic locations in the Azeroth and beyond, you might as well go to the source.

This is why I included WoW's official quality wallpapers in this list.

If you are looking for enthralling pictures and images from the more revered zones in the game, check out these images (the favorite of which are shown below).

Here are our top three wallpapers you can find on WoW's site (click the image to download them for yourself)

World Of Warcraft Desktop Wallpaper Size

When you're looking for the best WoW images to use as your desktop image, size DOES matter.

Because the last thing you want is for the compelling image you are after to become pulled, stretched, and pixilated on your desktop.

Another common issue to find an image you LOVE, only to find that the image crops strangely and leaves your favorite portions of the image on the cutting room floor as your computer forces the images into the dimensions it wants.

Here are some general rules of thumb for standard wallpaper sizes

1920x1080 resolution is the most common choice for selecting computer wallpaper as it is found in both computer monitors and HDTV monitor sets.

How To Make Your Own Elden Ring Desktop Wallpaper

If, even after searching through all of the quality options outlined in the article above, you are still looking for that exact custom frame that catches your fancy in Azeroht, creating your own is likely the next best option.

There are a million different ways in which you can create your own custom desktop wallpapers, for WoW or whatever the next cultural phenomenon in gaming is.

But if you've read this far in the article, you likely know exactly what you're looking for and just want to see it done.

So let's leave it to the experts and let our friends at TechBlock show you how it's done.