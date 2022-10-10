4am Kru Shares Their 10 Jungle Tracks That Defined The Past & Present Of The Genre

Rising stars in the underground rave scene share the ten tracks that showcase where jungle has been and where it's going over the past three decades.

Via Another Rhythm Music

Releasing another high-energy rave anthem is London-based UK Jungle & Breakbeat producers 4am Kru, with their new single “Pianos Raining Down” released via Another Rhythm. Written and produced in collaboration with house veterans Mcdonalds and Jannetta, the single explored the duo's passion for blending the old with a new production standard.

The track is a tasteful blend of bass-filled grooves and delicate instrumentation. The pianos add a pleasing melodic line over the top where the vocals can shine on top; all the while, the drum and bass elements work their magic underneath. It has everything a killer jungle track needs, and the two producers deliver it with a masterful touch few can rival.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

As one of the most exciting names in the UK rave scene, with a passion for rave music in 2022 and way back through its origins, we asked the duo to compile a top 10 moments in jungle.

Stream Pianos Raining Down (Out Now Via Another Rhythm)

Cloud Nine - The Return Of The Donut

"Acute amen chopping from the man that would become Nookie"

Krome & Time - The Slammer

"Essex hardcore label Suburban Base: instrumental in the development of Jungle"

Bizzy B - Slowjam

"Brain Records bossman Bizzy Brian: pioneer of the jungle sound and still killing it 30 years on"

Hyper On Experience - Lords Of Null Lines (Foul Play Remix)

"Top producers of the day coming together on another forward-thinking Moving Shadow banger"

DJ Rap - Spiritual Aura (DJ Rap Get Raw Remix)

"DJ Rap breaking down barriers on her Propa Talent label, still going today"

Java & Drama 1 - Things To Do

"Seminal jungle label Kemet still releasing unbelievable output courtesy of Dramatic aka Drama1"

Janaway - Killa (Da Demolition Squadron)

"Make way for the next generation: Trailblazing Soundcloud label Da Demolition Squadron presents this bassy roller from Brazen Records bossman Janaway

Sherelle - Jungle Teknah

"No introduction needed: Sherelle continues to wow audiences with her high-energy DJ sets and sonically precise releases."

Cheetah - Biggest Baddest

"Crispy tight breaks and sprinkles of romance from 19-year-old producer Cheetah, whose productions never miss"

Pete Cannon - Just A Dream

"Living Legend Pete Cannon continues to lead the way with another quality release on his N4 Records label, lovingly crafted on vintage hardware"

October 8th - Birmingham - Suki10C

October 14th - Bristol - Coroner's Court

October 21th - Liverpool - 24 Kitchen Street

October 28th - Brighton - Patterns

October 29th - Norwich - Space Studios

November 4th - Nottingham - Percy Picklepackers

November 5th - Manchester - Kable Club

November 12th - Manchester - Rebellion Club

November 26th - Bristol - Lost Horizon

Dec 3rd - Leeds - Beaverworks

Dec 28th - London - Brixton Jamm

Instagram | Bandcamp