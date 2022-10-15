Skip to main content

The 15 Best Organic House Tracks of September 2022

In this month's organic house chart we wrap up the summer season with 15 of our favorite releases.
C/O Khen

C/O Khen

We are cooling off from the peak summer heat but these tracks will keep your fire burning. Dig into our September organic house chart to hear our top picks that will keep those dreamy tropical dance floors moving.

Topping our chart is one from Israeli artist Khen returning for his second solo release on Anjunadeep. Bridging a style between organic house and progressive house, Khen has developed a unique sound that keeps his tracks atop the charts and his international tour in demand. Ethereal yet playful, we think you'll enjoy 'Yellow' from this most recent two-track EP.

After you've given that one a spin, be sure to follow through the rest of our list of secret weapons from and talented and rising stars such as Cornucopia, Kamilo Sanclemente, Madraas, Serious Dancers, Wassu, and more.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Khen - Yellow (Original Mix) [Anjunadeep]

Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 11.33.06 AM

Emrat - Serenity (Original Mix) [Hoomidaas]

Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 10.30.55 AM

Simone Vitulla, Tanit - Up To Heaven (Original Mix) [Tale & Tone]

Screen Shot 2022-10-01 at 5.19.28 PM

Eran Hersh, SANDHAUS - Je T'aime (Extended Mix) [Go Diva Records]

Screen Shot 2022-10-01 at 5.19.38 PM

Marcan Liav - Quantique (Erdi Irmak Reinterpretation) [Stripped Recordings]

Screen Shot 2022-10-01 at 5.19.44 PM

Bona Fide, Wassu - Love Sparkles (Original Mix) [All Day I Dream]

Screen Shot 2022-09-30 at 10.36.17 AM

Volen Sentir - The Great Escape (Cornucopia Remix) [Lost & Found]

Screen Shot 2022-10-01 at 5.20.11 PM

Momo Khani - Paradise Lost (Not Demure Remix) [Hazy Days]

Screen Shot 2022-10-01 at 5.20.38 PM

Will Vance - At Least We're Safe (Original Mix) [Where The Heart Is]

Screen Shot 2022-10-01 at 5.38.41 PM

Serious Dancers - Callahan (Original Mix) [Amulanga]

Screen Shot 2022-10-01 at 5.20.45 PM

GUUSE - A Tu Lado En El Tiempo (Original Mix) [WAYU Records]

Screen Shot 2022-10-01 at 5.21.06 PM

Bodashin, Thales Senses - Sweet Mornings (Original Mix) [Do Not Sit On The Furniture Recordings]

Screen Shot 2022-10-01 at 5.21.12 PM

Paul Losev - Before & After (Madraas Remix) [Where The Shadow Ends]

Screen Shot 2022-10-01 at 5.21.24 PM

Scabeni - Swank & Somber (Original Mix) [Art Vibes Music]

Screen Shot 2022-10-01 at 5.20.26 PM

Kamilo Sanclemente - Amethyst (Original Mix) [Voodoo & Prayers]

Screen Shot 2022-10-01 at 5.20.20 PM

What is Organic House Music?

Not sure what defines the sub-genre of organic house?

Throughout the 2000-teens, a few new underground styles were emerging and branching off from the vein of the deep house into what was being called playa tech, deep melodic house, and organica, among others.

It expresses its genetic imprint from deep house while merging with folk-rooted, acoustic sounds of the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa & North Africa, India, and the Mediterranean.

More recently, it has merged again with uplifting and euphoric melodies reminiscent of trance music from the days of old. Beatport arbitrarily slapped a label on all these for categorical purposes, and we've been going along with it since then. And don't worry, even if your house music is non-organic, it's still safe to consume.

For more information, check out our deep dive into the genre.

Related Content

laylabenitezpressphoto
Charts

The 15 Best Organic House Tracks Of August 2022

By Mark Farry
tim-green-1400x479
Music

The 15 Best Organic House Tracks Of May 2022

By Mark Farry
Jody-Wisternoff-cover_0000_JodyWisternoff_Press-19
Music

The 15 Best Organic House Tracks of June 2022

By Mark Farry