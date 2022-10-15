The 15 Best Organic House Tracks of September 2022

In this month's organic house chart we wrap up the summer season with 15 of our favorite releases.

C/O Khen

We are cooling off from the peak summer heat but these tracks will keep your fire burning. Dig into our September organic house chart to hear our top picks that will keep those dreamy tropical dance floors moving.

Topping our chart is one from Israeli artist Khen returning for his second solo release on Anjunadeep. Bridging a style between organic house and progressive house, Khen has developed a unique sound that keeps his tracks atop the charts and his international tour in demand. Ethereal yet playful, we think you'll enjoy 'Yellow' from this most recent two-track EP.

After you've given that one a spin, be sure to follow through the rest of our list of secret weapons from and talented and rising stars such as Cornucopia, Kamilo Sanclemente, Madraas, Serious Dancers, Wassu, and more.

Khen - Yellow (Original Mix) [Anjunadeep] Emrat - Serenity (Original Mix) [Hoomidaas] Simone Vitulla, Tanit - Up To Heaven (Original Mix) [Tale & Tone] Eran Hersh, SANDHAUS - Je T'aime (Extended Mix) [Go Diva Records] Marcan Liav - Quantique (Erdi Irmak Reinterpretation) [Stripped Recordings] Bona Fide, Wassu - Love Sparkles (Original Mix) [All Day I Dream] Volen Sentir - The Great Escape (Cornucopia Remix) [Lost & Found] Momo Khani - Paradise Lost (Not Demure Remix) [Hazy Days] Will Vance - At Least We're Safe (Original Mix) [Where The Heart Is] Serious Dancers - Callahan (Original Mix) [Amulanga] GUUSE - A Tu Lado En El Tiempo (Original Mix) [WAYU Records] Bodashin, Thales Senses - Sweet Mornings (Original Mix) [Do Not Sit On The Furniture Recordings] Paul Losev - Before & After (Madraas Remix) [Where The Shadow Ends] Scabeni - Swank & Somber (Original Mix) [Art Vibes Music] Kamilo Sanclemente - Amethyst (Original Mix) [Voodoo & Prayers]

What is Organic House Music?

Not sure what defines the sub-genre of organic house?

Throughout the 2000-teens, a few new underground styles were emerging and branching off from the vein of the deep house into what was being called playa tech, deep melodic house, and organica, among others.

It expresses its genetic imprint from deep house while merging with folk-rooted, acoustic sounds of the Middle East, Sub-Saharan Africa & North Africa, India, and the Mediterranean.

More recently, it has merged again with uplifting and euphoric melodies reminiscent of trance music from the days of old. Beatport arbitrarily slapped a label on all these for categorical purposes, and we've been going along with it since then. And don't worry, even if your house music is non-organic, it's still safe to consume.

For more information, check out our deep dive into the genre.