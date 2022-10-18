Ableton Announces Note Phone App And Ableton Cloud Connectivity

Sketch ideas on the go and open them on your computer

Today, Ableton has announced a major step in their creative universe with the new app called Note.

Sketch new musical ideas, sample your world, and explore arrangements in Note.

Note is a playable iOS app designed specifically for the early stages of the music-making process. Note offers multiple musical starting points with a curated selection of Ableton Live’s drum kits, melodic instruments, and synth sounds. Music-makers can also create their own sound palette by recording the world around them into Note’s sampler instruments.

Continue your ideas in Ableton Live

Those who want to take their ideas further can use Ableton Cloud to send their Note Sets straight to Live’s browser to pick up where they left off.

Pricing and availability

Note is now available for iPhone and iPad. It can be downloaded through the App Store for 6.99 EUR / 5.99 USD/ 4.99 GBP.