Artists Who Sound Like: Aminé

Looking for artists who will make you "FEEL SOMETHING DIFFERENT" like Aminé? These 8 will do the trick!

Micaiah Carter

Aminé has been topping the charts ever since his hit song "Caroline" broke out in 2016. The song blew up instantly and went straight to number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He's no stranger to consistency either. Since then, he's had 5 energetic albums showcasing just how he's been paving the way in Hip-Hop.

Aminé is one of the most influential voices in music today. When you listen to one of his albums you are guaranteed to be put in a good mood almost instantaneously Between his vivid and lively sound paired with his creative music videos it's hard not to be a fan.

With each album Aminé is able to reinvent himself without straying away from his originality, he doesn't get caught up in trying to be or sound like someone he's not. Hip-Hop is one of the rawest genres of music and Aminé embraces it with his own unique flair.

Luckily, just like him these 9 artists will be sure to reel you in and make you wanna stay.

8 Artists Similar to Aminé

tobi lou Michelle Estrella EARTHGANG C/O Artist Kota the Friend Ragan Henderson Denzel Curry Adrian Villagomez Rejjie Snow Llyod Pursall Duckwrth Mancy Gant Saba C.T. Robert Smino C/O Artist

What Is Aminé's Most Popular Song?

Aminé's most popular song is "Caroline" from his debut album Good For You. The song has over 675,000,000 streams on Spotify and the music video has over 350,000,000 views on YouTube.

Where Did Aminé Get His Name?

Amnié is actually the rapper's middle name!

His full name is Adam Aminé Daniel. He decided that Aminé had a better ring to it than Adam Daniel and the rest is history.