Artists Who Sound Like: Arctic Monkeys

Looking for artists who you'll wanna listen to in the "AM" and PM like Arctic Monkeys? Well look no further cause we've got you covered!

Zackery Michael

English Indie Rock band Arctic Monkeys have been hot on the music scene for over 10 years and with the release of their latest album, The Car, they aren't slowing down anytime soon.

Mysterious and calm, the Arctic Monkeys have a way of making edgy music that isn't so in your face but demands your attention. Each song in their discography captivates the listener's attention, flowing seamlessly into the next track. After the group released their 2018 album, Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, they went on a bit of a hiatus. Luckily, they're back and haven't skipped a beat.

The Arctic Monkeys prove time and time again why they are one of the most influential Indie Rock bands of this day. Luckily, these 10 artists are just as talented and will be sure to be your latest obsessions.

10 Artists Similar to Arctic Monkeys

What is the Arctic Monkeys' most popular song?

The Arctic Monkeys' most popular song is "Do I Wanna Know" from their equally as popular 2013 album AM. The song has over 1,400,000,000 streams on Spotify and the music video has about the same amount of views on YouTube.

Where are the Arctic Monkeys from?

The Arctic Monkeys were formed in 2002 in Sheffield, United Kingdom. The group consists of Alex Turner, Jamie Cook, Nick O'Malley, and Matt Helders. Turner is lead vocals, guitar, and keyboard. Cook is guitar and keyboards. O'Malley is a bass guitar and backing vocals. Helders is on drums and backing vocals as well.

