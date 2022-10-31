Artists Who Sound Like: Dominic Fike

Looking for artists that get you in the groove like Dominic Fike? These 9 are perfect for you!

C/O Artist

Skyrocketing into stardom after his 2018 EP Don't Forget About Me, Demos, Dominic Fike has been reinventing the Indie music scene. His 2020 album What Could Possibly Go Wrong showed that simply nothing could go wrong for Dominic Fike.

Fike's energetic sound and onstage presence draw crowds in both in person and through the stereo. He's a performer through and through, something many artists lack these days. Fike has collaborated with artists such as Justin Bieber, Halsey, Remi Wolf, and Paul McCartney. His ability to adapt to different genres of music while still making the song his own is just one of the many qualities that shows just how much Dominic Fike deserves all the success he has. Creativity and knowing how to utilize your voice are two things that go hand in hand in music and just like Dominic Fike, these 9 artists are masters at that.

9 Artists Similar to Dominic Fike

The Backseat Lovers Alex Justice BabyJake Elizabeth Miranda Remi Wolf Alma Rosaz Peach Tree Rascals 10K PROJECTS Dijon Dijon ROLE MODEL Daniel Prakopcyk Aries C/O Artist Verzache C/O Artist Jelani Aryeh Daniel Lang

What Is Dominic Fike's Most Popular Song?

Dominic Fike's most popular song is "3 Nights" from his 2018 EP Don't Forget About Me, Demos. "3 Nights" has over 774,000,000 streams on Spotify and the music video has over 43,000,000 views on YouTube.

Was Dominic Fike On Euphoria?

Yes!

Dominic Fike starred as Elliot on Season 2 of Euphoria. He played Rue's friend/fellow drug addict and Jules' newest love interest. Fans of the show had a love/hate relationship with his character and many found the song he sang on the show both beautiful and slightly strange. Fike confirmed that Elliot will be back for Season 3.