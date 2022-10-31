Artists Who Sound Like: The Backseat Lovers

Are "Pool House" and "Kilby Girl" two of your favorite songs? Don't worry you're not alone. We've got 10 artists just like The Backseat Lovers who will be sure to have your new favorites!

If you haven't heard of Indie Rock band The Backseat Lovers chances are you've heard their very successful debut album When We Were Friends. The album includes fan favorites, "Kilby Girl", "Pool House", and "Maple Syrup".

After 2020, the band went on a bit of a sabbatical, but they're back and they haven't missed a beat. They dropped singles "Growing/Dying" and "Slowing Down", almost sending a message to fans that the band won't be dying and they aren't slowing down now.

There is a subtle softness and vulnerability to the edgy sound of The Backseat Lovers. When it comes to Indie Rock music it can be hard for a band to find that happy medium, it can often to all or nothing. Feeling the angst within the music is one thing and feeling it within the lyrics is another, making them work together is where fans really can connect to what they are listening to. Luckily, these 10 artists will be sure to make that connection as well.

10 Artists Similar to The Backseat Lovers

Peter McPoland C/O Artist Peach Pit Mackenzie Walker Del Water Gap C/O Artist the moss C/O Artist WILLIS C/O Artist Hippo Campus Pooneh Ghana Breakup Shoes C/O Artist Ax and the Hatchetmen C/O Artist Greer Zamar Velez Vista Kicks Carina Torres

What Is The Backseat Lovers' Most Popular Song?

The Backseat Lovers' most popular song is "Kilby Girl" off of their 2019 debut album When We Were Friends. The song has over 180,000,000 streams on Spotify and the music on YouTube has over 1,400,000 views.

Where Are The Backseat Lovers From?

The Backseat Lovers are from the Salt Lake City, Utah area. The band consists of Joshua Harmon, Jonas Swanson, KJ Ward, and Juice Welch. Harmon is lead vocals and guitar. Swanson is lead guitar and vocals. Ward plays the bass guitar, and Welch plays drums and background vocals.