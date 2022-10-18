Arturia Announces New Synths, Interfaces, and Controllers

Today, French music company Arturia has announced a slew of new products including a new hardware synth, new audio interfaces, a new VST, and a new MIDI controller. They announced the products during a live stream event, which you can watch below.

MiniFreak

Augmented GRAND PIANO

A beautifully recorded Steinway Grand, fused with modern synthesis, dynamic expression, and flexible modulation for modern composers & producers.

Piano timbres unheard

Starting with beautifully captured recordings of an ‘80s Steinway Grand, embellished with unusual techniques like bowing, ping pong balls, and tape-processing, and fused with synthesis for fresh, exciting, outside-the-box piano sounds.

Production-ready sounds

Theatrical concert grand richness, platinum cinematic textures, evolving metallic atmospheres, and barely-recognizable hybrid effects; whatever style, Augmented GRAND PIANO can fit the bill.

Transformative morphing

Users can animate tracks with timbres that flow between familiar & far-out, acoustic & synthetic, and pure & transformed with the powerful Morph control. Move between sound layers and make broad changes to multiple aspects of a sound with one control.

Instant expression

Customize and interact with Augmented GRAND PIANO’s sound intuitively with its array of straightforward macro controls, affecting various parameters and ensuring that expressive dynamics, articulation, and timbral control is only ever a click away.

Construct your sound

Every aspect of Augmented GRAND PIANO’s sound can be customized with 2 distinct layers, each including 2 sound sources, for weaving compound textures with whatever combination of samples and synthesis that users need.

Deep sound design

Augmented GRAND PIANO is a shortcut to perfect piano sounds, but its advanced panel lets users go deeper when a project calls for it. Add complex modulation, keep it moving with smart arpeggiation, and fine-tune sound layers in one

MiniLab 3

MiniLab 3 is a next-generation plug-and-play MIDI controller that combines a great-feeling keyboard, flexible pads, faders, and knobs, and a premium software bundle with seamless DAW integration that lets users get creative right out of the box.

Hands-on, easy to use

From the great-feeling keyboard to the pads & faders directly integrated with Analog Lab & your DAW, to the real-time mini display, every aspect of MiniLab 3 is designed to be intuitive, expressive, and a joy to use - for beginners and pros alike.

Creative features

Enjoy a workflow that aids the creative process, with features like a built-in arpeggiator, Chord mode, custom DAW presets, and easy transposition. Making music has never been so accessible.

Portable, compatible design

MiniLab 3 is built to fit seamlessly into any setup, from bedroom to stage, with its compact & lightweight design, MIDI output, and USB-C connectivity. It even has custom scripts for DAW integration with Ableton Live, FL Studio, Logic, Bitwig, and Reason.

Creative software included

On top of a world-class MIDI controller, users get a full package of premium music-making software, from an industry-standard DAW to well over 500 synth & keyboard presets:

Analog Lab Intro

Ableton Live Lite

UVI Model D

Native Instruments The Gentleman

Loopcloud sample packs & subscription

Melodics subscription

The world’s first eco-designed MIDI keyboard

MiniLab 3 is built with longevity and sustainability in mind. A reliable & rugged design with better components means this controller goes the distance, complete with a 5-year warranty. And with minimum 50% recycled plastic, less waste production, and 100% recyclable packaging, MiniLab 3 is helping reduce our carbon footprint

MiniFuse 4

Capture crystal-clear recordings, refine with pro-grade creative software, and make music happen with a 4-in/4-out interface that ticks all the boxes: best-in-class audio, expanded connectivity, a 5-year warranty, and a world-class suite of software titles for modern music production.

The MiniFuse 4 in both colors

Best-in-class audio quality

A 110dB dynamic range and industry-best equivalent input noise of -129dB means clear noise-free recording and studio-grade sound quality.

Supreme connectivity

Record with up to 4 inputs, connect other gear via MIDI & the USB hub and customize your ins and outs including dual headphone connections.

Loopback channel

The stereo virtual Loopback channel lets you record audio from your computer alongside MiniFuse 4’s inputs for seamless content creation.

Production-ready software bundle

All the premium software you need to make music your own way, from Ableton Live Lite to Analog Lab Intro, to Native Instruments’ Guitar Rig 6 LE.