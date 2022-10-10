Baby Audio's iHNY-2 Now Let's You Craft Awesome Mixes On Mobile

Baby Audio's most famous plugin is getting ported to mobile so that you can get awesome mixes wherever you go!

Baby Audio's continues to port its product catalog to iPad and iPhone (AUv3 + Standalone App). The latest port is their new parallel compression plugin IHNY-2.

If you're the kind of person who likes to craft professional-sounding mixes while you're sitting in the subway, eating dinner, or chilling on your couch, you might want to add our hardest-hitting plugin yet to your App arsenal.

Still prefer desktop? That's great too!

But allow me to go off on a tangent for a second: Isn't it amazing that you can now carry professional-grade gear in your pocket? Of course, whether or not there's a use case for it is a personal matter, but I find it fascinating that it's even possible.

Baby Audio will be "desktop first" for a long time to come, but they find a lot of joy in seeing their products work so seamlessly on small, portable devices.

IHNY-2 iOS is free with in-app purchases. The free version offers a fully-functional AUv3 plugin, just without the "Tweak Panel" and presets.

And for only $19, you can unlock the full plugin and get surgical control over all compression parameters plus more than 150 presets — made by some of the biggest producers in the game.

Get IHNY-2 on the App Store.

Here's What The Pros Are Saying