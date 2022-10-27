The 10 Best Deep House Tracks of September 2022

September's deep house releases are the perfect combination of summer party tributes and intimate fall-leaning sounds.

This month, we have a wide variety of delicious tracks for your listening pleasure. We bring you nothing short of top tier sounds, perfect for any dance party (solo or otherwise).

So, what exactly do we have in store for you? We have an incredibly funky remix, a perfect introduction of jazz and grunge, and seductive debauchery that only house music is capable of.

We've got sounds released by classic (dare we say iconic) labels like Glasgow Underground, as well as labels and imprints like 8bit-Records, REKIDS, and Household Digital.

We are certain you are going to love our top 10 deep house must listens from artists new and old (think: Neverdogs, James Cole, Ian Pooley, and Toscana... to name a few).

"Ghost House (MLiR Remix)" - Lis Sarroca [Shall Not Fade] MLiR's remix of 'Ghost House' is... phenomenal. And easily one of our top picks for September. This remix brightens up Lis Sarroca's original, adding a light, funkiness that transforms the track. "Dance All Night (Extended Mix)" - Toscana [Glasgow Underground] Toscana draws you in with a heavy bassline, slowing introducing melodic elements and vocals, hitting the trifecta of deep house fundamentals. 'Dance All Night' brings together the light spirit of Jazz and funk with a darker, grungier sound perfect for a warehouse party. "Feeling Something" - Neverdogs, Magaziine [Bamboleo] Neverdogs' release, 'Feeling Something' is an absolute banger and, naturally, had to be included in our top favorites for September. This track is reminiscent of their renowned upbeat and feel-good house and techno sets and is, obviously, a must-listen. The track starts strong and heavy handed (in the best way possible), but the introduction of vocal elements and lighter, airier sounds is what separates this track from the rest. "Quarantine Cowboys" - Daniel Jaeger, Valenti [Get Physical Music] 'Quarantine Cowboys' is an actual experience. Daniel Jaeger produced this track with his brother, Valenti, and is Valenti's first ever release. The track is seductive, in a debauched manner that only grungy deep house music is capable of. It is most definitely a fresh sound and a delightful find for this month's chart. "Do Wap" - Feta [Household Digital] 'Do Wap' immediately starts strong and carries you through to the end of the track with its upbeat and rhythmic ambiance. The tracks unique sound brought it to the forefront of September's releases and, naturally, made it one of our top ten for the month. "I Can't Get You (Tribal Mix)" - James Cole [8bit-Records] James Cole is a powerhouse in the Hungarian dance music scene. He's a DJ, club owner, promoter, festival organizer, graphic designer, producer, and the founder of a Hungarian DJ magazine. His track, 'I Can't Get You (Tribal Mix)' lives up to his name. The punchy bassline and impassioned vocals makes this a perfect track for a daytime rave (ideally somewhere warm and tropical). "Love To The End (Sunset Mix)" - Lea Lisa [Phonica Recordings] Lea Lisa released her 'Love To The End EP' this past month as a "tribute to all the raves [she has] experienced, to the sunrises after dancing all night, to all those DJ's who made [her] feel alive." And 'Love To The End (Sunset Mix)' perfectly encapsulates the feeling you have leaving a rave at dawn. "SP12 Electric Mistress (303 Version)" - Ian Pooley [Rekids] Ian Pooley's release this September slaps, in more ways than one. This track is his third release in his three-part series of tracks based on his studio. 'Electric Mistress' feels like you are teetering on the edge (of something amazing, I guess), with its funk-inspired basslines and hardware homage throughout.. "The Unknown" - Rooleh [Moxy Muzik] If a trip to space could be personified by a song, 'The Unknown' would be it. The deep bassline, mechanical undertones, and vocals that sound like they were clipped from Interstellar bring make this another of our must-listens of September releases. "Personal (feat. Shar)" - Cristina Lazic [Rebellion] Cristina Lazic pairs a whirring bassline with Shar's emotive vocals, making 'Personal' a sleek, dance floor driven track. She remarks how this track, alongside the others she recorded with Shar, as a continued exploration of "the concept of women empowerment- which is very important and 'personal' to me, through the metaphors of time, controversy, and self-reflection."

Listen to September's deep house chart uninterrupted using one of the playlists below: