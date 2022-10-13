Here Is The Complete List Of Confirmed Programming At This Year's ADE

With ADE 2022 fast approaching, the official list of events is starting to get locked in. Here are all the official events happening this year at ADE.

Guap Ahmed / ADE

In one week’s time, the world’s largest club festival and most influential conference for electronic music kicks off, making Amsterdam the epicenter for the global electronic music scene for five days and nights.

Recently confirmed events include the A’DAM Toren lineup with over 25 events in a single building, an indoor ADE edition of Milkshake Festival, as well as events at Koepelkerk, OT301 and new venues including The Other Side and Yellow House. ADE 2022 will close on Sunday with, among others, the free-to-access ADE Hangover at the NDSM wharf.

What Daytime Events Will Be At ADE 2022?

Alongside the festival, the ADE Arts & Culture daytime program returns for its second edition. Exploring the crossovers between art and electronic music, the program will also highlight mental health and well-being, with events such as the mindful art experience Mark to the Music with DJ Marcelle at Museum van de Geest, and the serene installation Where There Is Light at Westerkerk.

In addition, Nxt Museum and Transmoderna present three nights of audiovisual dance culture, and other notable events include the Re:master Dance Opera, the multidisciplinary performance Within Without II at Carré Royal Theater, electronic dance museum Our House, plus a host of film programs at Melkweg Cinema, LAB111, De School and more.

What Is New This Year AT ADE?

Mark Richter

This year also marks the launch of the new ADE Lab program, a talent development program focused on aspiring producers and professionals, with key players in the industry taking part in masterclasses, Q&As and studio sessions including Alberta Balsam, B Jones, Carl Cox, Ellen Allien, KiNK, Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein (Composers Stranger Things), Nicky Romero, Peggy Gou, Portrait XO, Reinier Zonneveld, Richie Hawtin, San Holo, SHERELLE, Tom Trago, and others.

Visitors can also obtain inside knowledge from global platforms such as TikTok, Spotify, YouTube, Armada Music, ID&T, KNTXT and Spinnin’ Records. ADE Pro conference focuses on the business behind electronic music, the future of the electronic music industry and the world surrounding electronic music. With these core focus tracks, the conference hosts in-depth keynotes and discussions with industry leaders at Warner Music, Coachella, Q-dance, Death Row Records, Billboard, FUGA, Lightyear, YouTube, Meta, Soundcloud, shesaid.so and more.

The conference will also host a series of futuristic initiatives as part of ADE's focus on the future of live events and the impact of innovative tech such as AI, big data, web3 and the Metaverse, with ADE Blendrealities, transforming home base Felix Meritis into a hybrid VR space. Other key topics and themes covered at ADE Pro include mental health, inclusivity and social change, alongside sustainability for music festivals and live events as part of the ADE Green conference.

The full program is available here and the ADE Pro Pass is available here.