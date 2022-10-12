Crosley C62B Shelf System Review: A Budget Record Player Bundle That Lives Up To The Crosley Name

Crosley's latest vinyl turntable comes with many awesome features, but are they enough to shake off the entry-level reputation of the brand? Let's find out.

Crosley is a household name in the world of vinyl record players. Their myriad line of different options and designs offers a little something of everything to any would-be vinyl enthusiast.

Their latest addition to the Crosley family is the Crosley C62B Shelf System, which offers all you need to start enjoying the wonders of wax.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

But with so many different vinyl record players hitting the market as 2022 winds its way to a close, we decided to check out the Crosley C62B Shelf System and see if it's worth your money (...and space on your bookshelf).

What I Liked About The Crosley C62B

The Crosley C62B has a lot of features that are worth noting right out of the box. Here are some features that really caught my eye and impressed me.

It's Functionality

This vinyl turntable has all its competitors' bells and whistles, and I don't mean that in the wrong way. From a functionality standpoint, this turntable can keep up well with the other options on the market.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It has built-in Bluetooth, so you can switch between your collection of wax and your favorite playlists on Spotify. It's also pretty user-friendly from a setup perspective. It takes about 15 minutes to unpack and set up (tone-arm adjustment included). And its two-knob design makes switching speeds pretty easy as well!

It's Aesthetic

The look and design of this turntable are by far its strongest quality. It simply looks fantastic.

With options of either classic woodgrain or dark, black, wooden finish, the modern and sleek look of these turntables will look fabulous wherever you put them in your house or apartment.

It's A One-Stop Shop

If you're getting into vinyl and don't know what you need and, more importantly, what you don't need, this turntable is a solid option.

Because it comes with its speakers and many other bits and bobs to get you started right out of the box, you have everything at your fingertips when this thing arrives on your doorstep.

What I Wasn't Crazy About With This Turntable

Any turntable at this price point isn't going to be perfect. In truth, there aren't any 'perfect' turntables, just ones that are 'perfect' for your price range. So here are the things that stood out to me that could use some improvements.

It's Portability

This thing is heavy; there's no way to sugarcoat it. Weighing in at 22 pounds, it's one of the heaviest vinyl players I've had a chance to check out. But then again, its sleek and shiny exterior might become a centerpiece of a room's decor due to its trendy and modern aesthetic mentioned above.

This offers another gripe that I had, as the Bluetooth range on this turntable was much less than I expected. While it had no issues while playing in the primary room the turntable is placed, there were noticeable issues when I started moving around the house.

The Price

In my mind, Crosley has always been a brand of entry-level and consumer-market turntables, which was my assumption of this unit going into the review.

And while you can find discounted units that sit within an approachable price point, the $280 price tag, for me, elevates it beyond the tier meant for casual listening.

But for some, raw audio quality isn't everything they're looking for in a turntable, and for those looking for a beautiful piece of equipment to ornament a room for them, this turntable holds up well.

Specs On The Crosley C62b

16.14" W x 18.7" D x 15.55" H

2-Speed Turntable (33 1/3 & 45 RPM)

Built-in Bluetooth Receiver

External Full-Range Stereo Speakers

Pre-Mounted Moving Magnet Cartridge

Adjustable Tonearm Counterweight

Aluminum Tonearm

Audio-Grade MDF Plinth

Low-Vibration Synchronous Motor

Switchable Preamp

Belt-Drive Motor

Vibration Control Feet

Cueing Lever

RCA Output

Clear Dust Cover

Turntable Dimensions: 5" x 16.5" x 13.5"

Speaker Dimensions: 9.875" x 6.25" x 6.25"

Are Crosley Turntables Any Good?

Crosley record players come with a bit of a reputation. Unlike most boutique record players, Crosley makes many varying models for different consumer markets. Overall, they cast a wide net in hopes of aiming at first-time buyers on a budget.

Does that mean that everyone should ultimately cast them off? Probably not, as their price and design suit some people.

But at the end of the day, you get what you pay for, and true audiophiles likely will look at the more boutique brand of record players, while entry-level hobbyists will continue to look at Crosley's many options.