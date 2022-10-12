Camping at a music event isn’t for the faint of heart. Try one of these camping setups at your next music festival to make the experience more enjoyable.

Music festivals are notoriously exciting events that provide many fun adventures. From catching your favorite artists to meeting members of a tight-knit community, there’s no time for dull experiences.

In fact, most people will say camping is the best part of any outdoor show.

If you disagree, you probably aren’t building your campsite the right way. However, experimenting with different camping setups for music festivals could change your opinion. Try one of these arrangements for your next event to transform your experience.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Car Camping

You might have a chance to camp in your car if the festival is big enough. Car camping is excellent for people who don’t like sleeping on the ground. You’ll also have tons of storage space, and access to heat, air conditioning, and the radio.

If you want to rough it a little more, try rooftop camping. Rooftop tenting is different from ground tenting because it elevates your campsite. This way, you can still get an authentic tent experience without all the dirt and debris.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Group Camping

Going to a music festival is always more fun with friends. Group camping allows you to feel safe and secure while sharing an experience of a lifetime with your favorite people. Make sure your camping setup can comfortably accommodate everyone and their belongings.

Dome tents have plenty of space for multiple sleeping bags, food storage, and festival gear. Get one with a transparent panel so you can stargaze while listening to an awesome song. You could also get a multi-person tent with separate quarters for privacy.

Glamping

Of course, there’s nothing more comfortable and convenient than glamping. This music festival camping setup is ideal for those who want to attend an outdoor show without sweat and grime. Glamping is all about the finer things in life, like temperature-controlled lodging and bathroom accommodations.

Do your research before committing to a glamping experience—not all festivals have the space and features to offer this service. However, large festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza usually have plenty of glamping sites for a luxurious musical getaway.

At the very least, upgrade your camping supplies by choosing spacious ground tents, comfy camping mattresses, and plenty of food and entertainment supplies. Do some prep work before hitting the road, and you’ll always have the perfect camping setup.