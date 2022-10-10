Do you Give a Beat? New label shows how music can inspire change

LA-based Non-Profit Give a Beat is ready to challenge the narratives with their new label

Jeremy Sole at the Give a Beat Records Launch Party. Photo by Keri Freeman

On September 14th, beautiful Downtown Los Angeles venue Apotheke hosted the LA launch party for a new record label aiming to inspire social change through music, Give a Beat Records. Hosted by KCRW's Jeremy Sole, the event simultaneously served as the release party for DJ/producer geriFree's house music single "Pure Joy."

Give a Beat is a California-based non-profit that uses the power of music as a pathway to healing and opportunity for those impacted by the criminal justice system.

The truth is our "justice" system is flawed and countless lives are impacted, especially in underprivileged communities. The reason I say flawed and not broken is that it's working the way it's designed.

The biggest and most glaring flaw in the current criminal justice system in the U.S. is it doesn't give those convicted a chance to grow as human beings.

This helps to ensure the for-profit prison system stays full.

The "corrections" system is not correctional and it's certainly not healthy by any means.

Give a Beat Board Member, Todd Roberts, giving a speech about the power of music. Photo by Sylvie Barnett

This is where Give a Beat aims to make an impact. Seeing music as a path to healing and using its programs to help restore dignity, hope, and opportunity for those impacted. Giving them a chance to grow... creatively.

For years the non-profit has been on the front lines, empowering change from the ground up with its programs like the "On a New Track" Re-entry program that gives formerly incarcerated individuals access to mentors, music production, DJing and business courses.

The next chapter of this movement is a new record label.

Led by Executive Director Lauren Segal, Record Label Manager Chaz Lewis (“ELOS”), and Program Director Todd Strong, the label features releases from formerly incarcerated individuals giving them new creative career opportunities upon re-entry.

The empowering release party featured a video presentation, speeches from some of the organization's key players, and three lively live performances.

Spiñorita DJing at the Give a Beat Records Launch Party. Photo by Paisley Zerr.

Artist Spiñorita also delivered a groovy and dynamic hip-hop set. Special guest Michael Mendoza, National Policy Director of the Anti-Recidivism Coalition gave an empowering speech about how music can inspire change.

geriFree (AKA Geri Meyers), the first artist to be released on the new label, laid down a stellar house music set that got the crowd moving. Now in her 60s, in 2018 Geri had her forty-year to life sentence forgiven by Governor Jerry Brown. A proud graduate of Give A Beat's 12-week mentoring program, she is the first graduate to land a paid gig as a DJ. Geri is also proud to be the first female to release on the label.

Check out the first single from Give a Beat Records here

geriFree throwing down a stellar house music set at the Give a Beat Records launch party. Photo by Sylvie Barnett

The second release, a hip-hop single titled “Street Poetry” by Pelligroso is set for release this fall. The singles and all other label releases will be distributed by EMPIRE.

If you are inspired by Give a Beat's mission and would like to help the cause, check out their website for more information and see how you can be a part of the movement.