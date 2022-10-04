Electro-Harmonix J Mascis Signature Ram's Head Big Muff Pi Review: A Guitar Pedal We Love On Synths

We got our hands on the Electro-Harmonix J Mascis Signature Ram's Head Big Muff Pi guitar pedal and found it's an awesome distortion unit for more than just guitars. But is it right for you?

The Big Muff sound is more familiar to you than you might expect, and despite its silly name, this thing packs a punch.

The Big Muff line of guitar pedals is a fuzzbox guitar pedal produced in the heart of New York City by the company Electro-Harmonix. There have been a few different iterations of this signature fuzzbox pedal, some of whom were played by legends such as Jimi Hendrix, Santana, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

But now a new Big Muff pedal is out, and it's fantastic on more than just guitars! We actually included it on our list of best pedals for analog gear which you can check out after reading this.

What Is The Electro-Harmonix J Mascis Signature Ram's Head Big Muff P

The latest iteration of this guitar pedal is the Electro-Harmonix J Mascis Signature Ram's Head Big Muff PI made together with legendary guitarist J Mascis.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

This thing packs a punch one more than just guitars.

This small piece of hardware pays homage to the sonic palette of J Mascis and is based on featuring equal parts highly sought-after Violet Ram's Head Muff pedal; the thickness and sonic clarity of this pedal are second to none.

Purchase This Plugin Here

Who Is This Pedal For?

While it may be evident that the target market for a guitar pedal like this would be guitar players, more and more music producers and synth enthusiasts have been investing in boutique guitar pedals to run their synths through.

Because in a world where all music producers have access to the same plugins, having just a few boutique effects like this guitar pedal can drastically separate your sonic palette from the rest of the producers.

And when I ran my Korg MS-20 through this thing, the distortion from the pedal and the resonance from the synth made one of the most beautiful filter sweeps I've ever heard come out of my studio.

Simply put, this pedal is a powerhouse for all musicians and shouldn't only be in the studios of guitarists.

Is This Pedal Right For You?

This can always be a challenging and subjective question to ask.

Guitar pedals can always be a dangerous road to walk down simply because they often come at a price that is affordable enough to justify but expensive enough to add up quickly. So it's prudent to consider which ones you want to include in your arsenal.

I'll say this straight up; this is not a soft pedal; at least regarding sound and tonality. And the fact that there isn't a dry/wet knob like there is in a plugin means that you have to commit to this sound or leave it off your rack.

That being said, if you're looking for fuzzy and gristle distortion to add to your FX sweeps and bass lines, this pedal is perfect for including in your studio (whether you're a guitar player, synth player, or whatever).

SPECIFICATIONS On This Pedal

Circuit: Analog

Bypass: True Bypass

Audio: Mono

Power Supply: 9V battery included (optional 9.6VDC-200mA power adapter not included)

Dimensions (in): 4.5 x 2.75 x 2.1

Current Draw: 2mA

Year Released: 2022

UPC: 683274012438