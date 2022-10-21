Event Review: Zedd Played Electric Set at the Brooklyn Mirage

On August 12th and 13th, Zedd played at the Brooklyn Mirage for two nights of nonstop dancing and vibrant visuals with support from Dillon Francis, Snakehips, and Bleu Clair.

The Brooklyn Mirage came prepared this summer season. The huge Brooklyn venue went under a complete makeover, removing the four pillars that shot out flames during drops throughout any given set, adding balconies for added viewing space and VIP table sections, it was very much rounded out with a larger than life 200-foot-wide, 30-foot-tall screen with over 1000 LEDs. Although we have been to the venue many times in the past, it was this firsthand experience with the new design that really blew us away.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

There were plenty of fans waiting in line as we arrived but unlike previous experiences, the general admission line moved swimmingly and staff were able to get everybody in within a respectable time. As you flowed in, you were greeted with the hibernating Great Hall, the other venue in the Mirage that comes to life in the fall and winter months. The redesign made foot traffic a bit easier, as the paths to get up the stairs and around the floor simpler.

We attended the Saturday show on August 13th, and opener Bleu Clair was finishing up a nice introduction set to get everybody in the right mood and spirits.

Bleu Clair @ Brooklyn Mirage Eric Cunningham (@jpeg_eric)

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

At around 12:30am, Snakehips took the stage and played some of their crowd favorites like "Don't Leave" and "All My Friends", which was the ending track to their set. Their set was a good general DJ set that was safe, although we did wish they played for a bit longer as it was just starting to get good with a crowd that was also beginning to dance the night away.

Up to this point, the massive, updated screen was not being used for the opening support. We had a great view looking down from the second floor, so our anticipation for the new viewing experience was off the charts - we couldn't wait!

Zedd @ Brooklyn Mirage Eric Cunningham (@jpeg_eric)

After an intermission to get ready for the main event, the crowd quickly filled up to the brim, hitting the expected crowding levels of a venue as popular as this one. At around 1:30am, all the lights turned off and Zedd walked onto the stage, greeting the crowd. It was at this point that patience paid off and we were rewarded with a gigantic screen, illuminating the DJ's logo, a vibrant "Z" icon on the screen and across the venue.

The crowd went wild and started singing to all of his hits; there were smiles all around. The LED wall came to life and was full of vibrancy and an explosion of colors, supported by the fantastic visuals that come with a Zedd show. He played his latest single "Make You Say" which erupted in spectacle of lasers and pyrotechnic

Zedd @ Brooklyn Mirage Eric Cunningham (@jpeg_eric)

As the set came to a close, Zedd of course had to play "Clarity". As fans eagerly awaited the classic banger of a track, phones were pulled out to capture the experience to look back on, and the entire venue began to sing along to one of the artist's most famous songs.