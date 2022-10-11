Finding Eclectic Music For Your DJ Sets: Where Duke Boara Does His Cratedigging

Finding good records to play in your DJ sets is only as hard as you make it. Where it gets tricky is finding good music nobody else has heard. Nobody knows this better than Duke Boara, so let's find out where he does his crate digging.

Charlie Sarsfield

Duke Boara's signature sound is a culmination of a multitude of influences, sounds, and textures; it's eclectic to put it lightly. And while many producers attempt such a sound in their own music, few pull it off with as much cohesion and decisiveness as Duke.

And this individuality goes well beyond his own productions.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

His crate-digging and curation of his live sets match his approach in the studio, resulting in a highly recognizable sound from the producer wherever you're experiencing him.

And to celebrate the release of his latest work, ‘11AM/11PM,' we wanted to chat with the producers and figure out where he finds his most unique, off-kilter, and memorable records.

Stream Duke Boara's ‘11AM/11PM' Below

Duke Boara's latest work is a masterclass in pulling an eclectic bundle of sounds and samples and turning them into a groovy and heartfelt work of art. While I am sure it took him years to accrue the sound palettes needed to pull off an album like this, the effects are instantaneous.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Each track has its own signature flavor while remaining uniquely authentic to the artist's individual sound. Duke continues to go above and beyond the hallmarks of what constitutes a modern maestro, and there is no better example of this than ‘11AM/11PM',

Duke Boara ‘11AM/11PM Tapes’ is out now on LG105. Get '11AM' here, and '11PM' here.

"There are so many places you can find amazing music to play in sets. I normally like trying to dig a bit deeper than releases from big, commercial labels as it’s more interesting playing music that is less likely to have been heard by the audience. It’s a safe option to find a big mainstream label and play their music, but there’s so much music outside of these that’s incredible.



That’s not to say I don’t like dropping some well-known tunes, but I just prefer more underground music when DJing. Hearing a DJ play a tune and wishing you knew what it was, but also aware that you’ll probably never know is an aspect of the whole thing I love, and something I hope to be able to replicate when I play." - Duke Boara

Bandcamp

bandcamp

Bandcamp is often my go-to when finding new music. Because of the way the platform is designed, it’s so easy to delve into the music that other people are listening to, and you can often find some absolute gold by searching through various users’ collections.

It’s an almost endless catalog of interesting music, and a great way to directly support artists as they will most likely receive most of the fee you pay for buying their stuff. Particularly with the smaller labels that you find on there, a lot of the music often won’t be on the big streaming platforms, which I think adds to the quality of your DJing as it won’t come up if you try and use Shazam or anything. Labels like Salt Mines, Frame of Mind, Bosconi, and Echocentric are examples of a few that I love.

Youtube

YouTube of course is another favorite of mine and the way I’ve been finding music to play for the longest time. It’s all about trying to find channels that post great music and this can sometimes be quite hard.

However, once you build up a good number of these, you have a constant stream of new music being uploaded by curators who you like, so it’s great. It’s also where I started building some momentum during the early days of my project so I’ve got a bit of a soft spot for a lot of these channels, especially Slav and Houseum.

Spotify

Spotify is another way I find music.

It's particularly good for when I’m on the move as it's so easy to use on my phone. When you build a playlist of music you might want to play live, an algorithm also compiles a list of suggested tracks similar to what you’ve been adding, and I normally listen through these. There are lots of playlists that are made by users that have collated music played either by a certain DJ or heard at a particular festival.

For example, I went to Gottwood a few years ago and someone made a playlist called ‘Played/heard at Gottwood’ with lots of amazing music. So if you go to a good festival it's always worth doing a similar search.

DJs

Seth Troxler Does A Bit Of Cratedigging... Courtesy of PR

Listening to sets of DJs you like is another great way to find fresh music.

Although it’s a bit of a cheat, I think most people do it and you’re almost always guaranteed to find amazing music. I’ve been listening to DJs like Seth Troxler, Hunee, Four Tet, and Floating Points for a while now, and it's cool hearing what kind of music they play and also how they mix.

I think you can learn a lot from listening to how great DJs mix and what kind of stuff they play.

Vinyl

When I have enough money, which is rare, I’ll also go vinyl shopping in London or on Discogs. Tome Records and Atlantis Records are both great spots in London which I would definitely recommend checking out.

It’s time-consuming and expensive but probably the best way to find incredible music and a great way to support the music community.