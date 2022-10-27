First Look: Exploring Ableton Note with Ski Oakenfull
If you’re anywhere as obsessed with music production as Point Blank, you’ll have heard that Ableton recently unveiled a brand-new iOS music-making app, Ableton Note.
As is tradition with the release of new production software, PB had to give it a whirl. For this, Ski Oakenfull, their Head of Curriculum and Education and Ableton Certified Trainer created an insightful video, exploring the app’s new features.
According to Ableton:
At Point Blank, Ableton Live is one of the most popular DAWs they teach, on and off campus. They even have dedicated courses covering everything it has to offer, led by their industry professional lecturers – many of whom boast Ableton Certified Trainer status. If you’d like to step up your Ableton Live game, they offer courses, including degrees, in London, LA and Online.