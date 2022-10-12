How to Make Free Custom Shirts and Merchandise For Your Music: Chosen Masters' Tool Is A Game Changer

Offering merchandise is a great way to build your brand and connect with fans but it can get expensive and hard to scale. Luckily, Chosen Masters offers a cheap and easy solution.

Shirts and merchandise are a great way to show off your personality and interests to your potential fanbase, but if you don’t have the money to buy from retail shops or to pay for custom shirts from online shops, it can be hard to find what you’re looking for.

Fortunately, there’s now an easier way to get custom t-shirts and other merchandise – using the Chosen Masters free merch maker. Here’s how it works!

Step 1 - Choose how you want it colored

Although it's not possible to choose every color for every single product, we do offer an assortment of different color choices for most items. Want a t-shirt in white, black, or purple? We can do that easily.

Pick your favorite design and we'll print it on a shirt with your desired background color. There's no need to upload separate files or create multiple products—if you want more than one item with different colors, they can all go in one product!

When creating any type of apparel, you have a variety of different fabric options.

One common choice is cotton (which is soft, breathable, and available in many shades) but other options include athletic fabrics (like polyester), moisture-wicking fabrics (for use during physical activity), fleece fabrics (for warmth), and so much more.

Step 2 - Choose what you want your design to say

You can literally design anything you want on your T-shirts with our free custom merch maker.

This is part of what makes The Chosen Masters so special; you are able to choose whatever designs you like, upload your own images, select from any of our thousands of fonts, etc.

Whatever it is that you want your shirts to say, we have an option for it. Our free custom merch maker allows you to create as many products as you wish for free. No set up fees.

No per design cost. And if you have no design you can use our free art and logo maker right from the platform.



Step 3 - Add Your Logo

Once you've taken care of your product choice, size, and colors, you're ready to add a logo.

This is one of the most important steps that give you a professional look. If you want people to take you seriously as a business, adding your brand logo is a must! It's also smart from an SEO standpoint.

Search engines will be able to index your brand more easily if it has an image on it.

For example, if I search Google Images for logo maker (at least in theory; sadly, my site doesn't come up), I get about 8 million results, but if you have a logo and google has indexed it you will stand out from the crowd more easily.



Step 4 - Share your design with friends, on social media, or just wear it proudly when you get it in the mail

Our service makes it easy to design your own custom t-shirts, hoodies, posters, and more! Simply pick a garment you like, and add your artwork or text – or both! We’ve made it simple so you can choose from thousands of images to use or upload your own.

Then we print out what you created on high-quality garments that are ready when they arrive at your doorstep. You don't even have to leave home!

Check Out Everything You Need To Make Custom Merch For Free at the Chosen Masters free merch maker.