Giveaway Announcement: Enter Here To Win Some Serious Fall-Time SWAG

We've teamed up with some awesome friends to offer you a chance to win some serious Fall swag valued at over $2,200! Here's how to enter and what you will win.

With Black Friday and Christmas just around the corner, it makes sense if you're pinching pennies to buy things for your friends and family. This is why we, the Magnetic team, have decided there is no better time than now to give away free Fall-time goodies.

We've teamed up with some of the most exciting companies we've worked with over the last year to offer you a chance to win some serious SWAG before the year winds to a close.

So let's dive into the details.

How To Enter The FALL VIBES GIVEAWAY

You can throw your name into the hat for a chance to win all of these awesome prizes (valued at over $2,200) in just a few simple steps.

Step 1. Head To This Link Here.

Step 2. Enter In A Few Essential Pieces Of Information

Step 3. Tell Your Friends About The Content For Additional Chances To Win



Step 4. Cross Your Fingers!

Winners will be decided over the coming weeks, and we will contact you directly at the provided email if you are the lucky one that's chosen.

What You Can Win

Here is a short summary of the four items you can win when you enter the FALL VIBES GIVEAWAY

Victrola: Stream Carbon Works with Sonos Turntable

Experience the sound of vinyl like never before.

Victrola's latest turntable offers a rich, warm listening experience that allows you to wirelessly stream your vinyl records throughout your entire Sonos system.

Its 2-speed, belt-driven functionality will allow you to play all your favorite 33 1/3 and 45 RPM vinyl records and its sleek and modern design will convince any nay-sayer that vinyl is the future.

Learn more here

‘Vinyl Me Please’ 12 Pieces of Vinyl

Add an eclectic array of vinyl to your collection with this bundle of amazing records. This collection includes everything from The Strokes to Modest Mouse, Kid Cudi, and more. All twelve vinyl included within equate to over $500 in pressed wax!

John Prine - John Prine - $39 Townes Van Zandt - Sake of the Song - $39 Aretha Franklin - Spirit in the Dark - $33 Bruce Springsteen - Nebraska - $47 Bright Eyes - I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning - $39 Patsy Cline - Showcase - $39 Modest Mouse - The Lonesome Crowded West - $47 Dinah Washington - For Those In Love - $39 The Strokes - Room on Fire - $39 Biggie - Ready to Die - $47 Kid Cudi - Man on the Moon - $47 ATCQ - Low-End Theory - $47

Two Bags From Nomadic

Nomadic is a leading brand in travel gear, and its lightweight and compact design have made them a favorite of many jet setters and world travelers. This giveaway includes their Carry-On Classic and the Nomadic Travel Bag that ensures wherever you're planning to go this Fall, you'll carry your things in style.

Priority Bicycles: Classic Plus Gotham Edition Bicycle

This bike is perfect for everyday cruising this coming fall.

With a simple three-speed rear hub that is paired with the Gates Cardon Drive belt, there is no better bike on the market today for cross-town trips and easy rides. It is lightweight too - weighing only 26 pounds, your grocery bags will likely weigh more than this entire bike!

Enter to win yours for free and then check out more info about this bike here.