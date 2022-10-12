GOLF WANG Announces Fall Winter 2022 collection

Golf Wang drops their new seasonal line of clothing for the fall and winter and it's certainly something to watch out for when it drops on October 15th.

For Fall/Winter 2022, GOLF presents a collection that displays the Los Angeles-based brand’s expansion of its cut & sews offerings, graphic tees, and accessories.

The printable tees feature reworked motifs, all-over prints, fresh graphics, and bold artwork from GOLF's unique perspective. The collection also features an interesting cut & sew lineup, which includes innovative applications, techniques, fabrics, and finishes. Accessories round out the presentation with playful items that incorporate the classic GOLF logo and colors, amongst many others.

Some key features of the collection include a custom GOLF Leather Racing capsule, which offers to match genuine leather jackets, pants, and accessory items that include gloves and more. In addition, a wide range of outerwear pieces mixing fabrics and colors, like the Space Boutique-themed items, add a functional, yet playful vibe to this season’s assortment.

The presentation also features injections of faux fur in pops of color, which can favorably be seen in a range of lightweight and heavyweight jackets, like the Script Baseball Fur Jacket, for those stand-out wardrobe pieces.

GOLF FALL/WINTER 2022 will be available on Saturday, October 15th at 9am pst / noon est online at www.golfwang.com and in-store at 11am pst.