Skip to main content

GOLF WANG Announces Fall Winter 2022 collection

Golf Wang drops their new seasonal line of clothing for the fall and winter and it's certainly something to watch out for when it drops on October 15th.
unnamed

For Fall/Winter 2022, GOLF presents a collection that displays the Los Angeles-based brand’s expansion of its cut & sews offerings, graphic tees, and accessories.

The printable tees feature reworked motifs, all-over prints, fresh graphics, and bold artwork from GOLF's unique perspective. The collection also features an interesting cut & sew lineup, which includes innovative applications, techniques, fabrics, and finishes. Accessories round out the presentation with playful items that incorporate the classic GOLF logo and colors, amongst many others.

WEBSITE | INSTAGRAM

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

unnamed (10)

1 / 10

Some key features of the collection include a custom GOLF Leather Racing capsule, which offers to match genuine leather jackets, pants, and accessory items that include gloves and more. In addition, a wide range of outerwear pieces mixing fabrics and colors, like the Space Boutique-themed items, add a functional, yet playful vibe to this season’s assortment. 

The presentation also features injections of faux fur in pops of color, which can favorably be seen in a range of lightweight and heavyweight jackets, like the Script Baseball Fur Jacket, for those stand-out wardrobe pieces.

GOLF FALL/WINTER 2022 will be available on Saturday, October 15th at 9am pst / noon est online at www.golfwang.com and in-store at 11am pst.

Related Content

Snow Peak 2020 Fall Winter Collection
Culture

Snow Peak Launches 2020 Fall / Winter Apparel Collection

By Magnetic
Wedidit collective lookbook 3
Culture

WeDidIt Collective's 2015 Fall Clothing Lookbook

By Harrison Williams
tyler the creator fall 2018 golf lookbook
Culture

Tyler, The Creator Releases Fall 2018 Golf Collection Lookbook

By Ryan Middleton